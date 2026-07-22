‘We’re going to power AI’: Officials celebrate opening of Alliance manufacturing plant

Noted tech leaders, North Texas officials, Taiwanese representatives and throngs of global reporters gathered in far north Fort Worth on Tuesday for the opening of a new Wistron Corp. AI manufacturing facility.

But tucked away in a roped-off corner of the company’s lobby was the star of the show: a tall, sleek black-and-gold metal box that houses millions of central processing unit components. It is one of many racks used to power AI supercomputers.

Taiwan-based Wistron partnered with Nvidia to assemble and test the supercomputers at two facilities in the AllianceTexas development, a $761 million investment that’s creating more than 800 jobs. Those systems were previously assembled overseas.

Simon Lin, chairman and chief strategy officer for Wistron, said the Alliance factory opening represents a new chapter for one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers.

“We’re going to power AI,” he said.

The factory resulted from tax abatements approved last year by Fort Worth and Denton County officials that helped the Alliance area beat contenders including El Paso; Nashville, Tennessee; and Fremont, California.

In June 2025, the Fort Worth City Council approved a tax break of up to 80% of the incremental increase in value of real investment and business personal property at one site and 60% of the incremental increase in value of real investment and business personal property at a second, smaller site.

Fort Worth will receive $10.6 million in new tax revenue over a 10-year period if both facilities are built, according to the city. The company would see its taxes reduced by $30.7 million over that period.

Jessica Rogers, director of the Fort Worth Economic Development Department, said innovation at the plant will move technology forward in the global marketplace. The company’s location in Alliance will help propel its business.

“There’s no better place than Alliance,” she said.

Ambassador Alexander Yui, Taiwan’s representative to the United States, said the factory is an example of the longstanding strong relationship between both countries. Taiwan’s business in the U.S. continues to grow, he said.

“Last year, we sold more stuff to you than China,” he said.

Jensen Huang, founder, president and CEO of Nvidia, wore his signature black leather jacket to the event despite Texas temperatures above 100 degrees.

Huang and Lin exchanged gifts, including a computer component made in Fort Worth. Huang wrote on his that the part is “the world’s first made in Texas U.S.A.” and added his signature.

Huang said AI is highly misunderstood.

“AI is actually a whole new industry,” he said, referring to sustainability he claimed could be achieved by recirculating water in the system.

He said companies are building the fundamental infrastructure for AI systems much like railroads helped build America.

“It’s exactly the same idea,” Huang said.

Chris Jamieson, the District 10 City Council member who represents the area, said the factory opening is fantastic for the city’s economy as leaders plan short- and long-range infrastructure upgrades.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Jamieson said. “That’s why this area is growing as fast as it is, there’s so many job opportunities here.”

Jamieson said the AllianceTexas development “set the bar” for economic development in the city’s booming far northern area. City leaders hope to replicate that example in other areas of Fort Worth, he said.

“That’s the model we want to look at,” Jamieson said.

Eric E. Garcia is senior business reporter at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at eric.garcia@fortworthreport.org.

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This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

