Still looking for a hot summer read? Check out these ideas from bookshops across North Texas.

We’re firmly in the Dog Days of Summer, and much like its seasonal counterpart, the Dead of Winter, now is the perfect time to head indoors to the cool comfort of your neighborhood bookstore and snuggle up with a good book.

Besides a place to pick up your next beach read and an iced latte, we found a lot of bookshops that function as third spaces, meaning a neighborhood gathering place outside of your home (a first place) and work (your second place).

In this week’s Side Quest, we took a trip to explore some of the bookstores around North Texas—or, as we like to call it- a Bookshop Hop! We asked the experts to give us their picks for the best summer reads, hot sellers and sleepers. We also listed their upcoming events, where you can learn something new, find a fun community event, or trade your latte for a martini.

FORT WORTH

Dominique Johnson/Courtesy The Dock Bookshop

Author Walter Mosley (right) stopped by The Dock Bookshop in Fort Worth on June 15 for a conversation about his newest book Glalen: A Romance in Black.

THE DOCK BOOKSHOP

Located in East Fort Worth, The Dock is one the largest African American-owned full-service bookstores in the Southwest. The shop is a vital third space that hosts author talks, book signings, poetry readings, story times, panel discussions and community events.

"Our goal is to be an oasis for the community, where they can come and soak up books and culture," said co-owner Donna Craddock.

BEACH READ: Going Toe-to-Toe by Yahrah St. John

After their no-strings fling in paradise, Lyric and Devon never thought they’d see each other again until they did. Now they have very different ideas about what the future holds.

HOT SELLER: Communion: The Female Search for Love by Bell Hook

In this non-fiction, self-help book, Bell explores how women can build healthier, more authentic relationships by embracing self-love, honesty and equality.



"I cannot keep this book in stock," Craddock said. "It came out over 20 years ago, but it's made a resurgence. The internet made it popular because JD Vance came out with a book with a similar title."

WILD CARD: A Committee of One by Opal Lee

An inspirational memoir/self-help book from the grandmother of Juneteenth.

"It's a book full of wisdom for everybody. It's like you're talking to your grandma and she's giving you nuggets of wisdom throughout the whole book as well as sharing her story," said Craddock.

HAPPENINGS:



Meaningful Conversations Community Talks: Fridays, 7 p.m. Free, weekly community and spiritual gatherings where participants can discuss deep, thought-provoking topics related to community, culture and spirituality.

Dock Open Mic: Aug 4, 7:30 p.m. The stage opens for poets, singers, musicians, storytellers, comedians, and creatives of all kinds to share their gifts.

Lunchtime Chat with Vanessa Miller: Aug. 18, 11:30 a.m. A special conversation with acclaimed author, playwright, and motivational speaker Vanessa Miller.

Anglea Sides/Monkey and Dog Books Monkey and Dog Books hosts a Find Waldo Local contest during the month of July.

MONKEY & DOG

This small shop is tucked away on a tree-lined street in Fort Worth's Cultural District. The store has a cozy children's book nook, but it’s a full-service bookstore, too, with selections for teens and adults.

"We have the ability to know customers and remember them and form relationships with them,” owner Brooke Burt said. “And I think that kind of environment is what keeps people coming back. It’s the fun part of owning a bookstore."

BEACH READ: Shippers by Katherine Center

The romantic comedy is about a woman who goes on her sister’s wedding cruise hoping to rekindle love with an old crush. Instead, she discovers love in an unexpected place.



HOT SELLER: The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett

Set in Depression-era Mississippi, an outspoken young woman, an orphaned girl and a desperate mother join forces to outwit a corrupt system and fight for their futures.

WILD CARD: The Carpool Detectives: A True Story of Four Moms, Two Bodies, and One Mysterious Cold Case by Chuck Hogan

A true-crime mystery about a group of four moms who team up during COVID to solve a double homicide that took place in their hometown a decade earlier.

HAPPENINGS:



Find Waldo Local: Through July 31. Participants pick up a stamp card at participating stores and explore Fort Worth to find Waldo, earning stamps to win prizes.

Page Turners Book Club- Middle schoolers’ Book Club. July 25, 11 a.m. This month’s book: The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor.

RECLUSE BOOKS

James Webster and his wife Josie Smith-Webster opened Recluse Books in Fort Worth's Near Southside neighborhood about a year ago.



"We believed in the bookstore as a key part of a thriving and functioning neighborhood, as a community space and as an arts hub," Webster said. “It was a long-term dream to have our own shop, and we realized that this neighborhood was going to be ideal for what we were trying to do because the businesses are all so supportive of each other and it really feels like being a part of a community."

BEACH READ: Happy Hour by Marlowe Granados

This unpretentious summer read follows two 21-year-olds who show up in New York City without a single plan and even less money. They spend a sweltering summer in the city doing what young people without a plan do best--have a good time.

HOT SELLER: Riverwork by Lisa Robertson

A mystery/historical fiction novel that follows Lucy, a Parisian house cleaner, who inherits her great-aunt Em's research on the forgotten Bièvre River buried beneath modern-day Paris. Em mysteriously disappeared years earlier while studying the river, so Lucy takes it upon herself to finish the work.

"The subject matter is fascinating. Webster said. "All these famous books by authors like Victor Hugo and Gustave Flaubert refer to this river in Paris that doesn't exist anymore. It's the kind of book that we like to champion."

WILD CARD: Winter in Sokcho by Elisa Shua Dusapin

A quiet literary novel about a young Korean French woman who works in a guesthouse in the South Korean town of Sokcho. When a French artist arrives during the winter, their connection leads her to explore her feelings on belonging, family and her own mixed-race heritage.

HAPPENINGS:



Open Mic Night, July 28, 7 p.m. Read some writing; bring a guitar and sing a song or perform a monologue.

Semester Abroad Book Club, July 29, 7 p.m. A literary tour of the world, one semester at a time. This session, the group will spend six months "reading" through Hungarian literature. Books can be set in Hungary, translated from the language, or simply about the location. Fiction and non-fiction are both fair game.

DALLAS

yanishevska/shutterstock

BLUSH BOOKSTORE

This cozy little romance-only bookstore is in the Bishop Arts District of Oak Cliff. The pink, cottage-like decor and inventory of everything from rom-coms to romantasy make it a popular destination for lovers of the genre.



"We have a really fun, feminine and romantic aesthetic," Blush owner Jaclyn Wooten said.

BEACH READ: The Romance Revival by Christina Lauren

This sci-fi romance follows scientist Emery Finch, who uses classified, life-reviving technology to bring her husband Luca back from the dead. Luca survives but has total amnesia, giving the couple a unique "do-over" to rebuild their troubled marriage from scratch.

HOT SELLER: This Book Might Save Your Life by Tiffany Crum

A suspenseful thriller about two best friends who host a popular survival podcast. When one of them goes missing, the other becomes the prime suspect. The search that ensues uncovers hidden secrets, complicated relationships and the truth behind what made them famous.

WILD CARD: Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid

A thrilling historical fiction novel set in 1980s NASA. It follows Joan Goodwin, a physics professor who becomes one of the first female scientists in the space shuttle program. The book explores her ambition, a secret sapphic romance with an engineer, and a present-day crisis in space.



"This is probably my favorite book to recommend right now," Wooten said. " I think it's such a good time to be reading about women in STEM, especially after the recent moon launch."

HAPPENINGS:



Bookstore Romance Day 2026, Aug. 15. Book signings and special promotions. Check the shop’s Instagram page for more details.

Courtesy Interabang Books Singer Audrey Schott gives a musical performance at Interabang Books in Dallas.

INTERABANG BOOKS

The store hosts three book clubs, regular author events and offers a welcoming space for readers of all kinds.

“Whether you're just getting into reading or you've been an avid reader for years, there's a place for you at Interabang Books,” said marketing director Chelsea Wyatt.

BEACH READ: The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson

This romance novel follows a young writer whose arrival in a wealthy New England beach town disrupts a tight-knit group of lifelong friends, exposing secrets, hidden tensions and strained relationships. The title refers to how small actions can have big consequences, much like how the second application of shampoo creates more lather than the first.

HOT SELLER: Yesteryear by Caro Claire Clarke

A time-traveling thriller that follows a "tradwife" social media influencer who wakes up one day in the 19th century, where she must learn how to live without modern society.

WILD CARD: Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Camille de Peretti

A historical fiction novel inspired by the real-life mystery of Gustav Klimt's stolen masterpiece, Portrait of a Lady. The story reimagines the model’s identity and follows her descendants and the painting across a century of family secrets, lost loves and art theft.

HAPPENINGS:



Book discussion: Tenderness by Rowan Beaird , on July 30 , at 6 p.m.

Book signing: The Beauty of the Days Gone by Jason Stone in conversation with Richard Bailey, Aug . 6, 6 p.m.

Fiction Book Club, featuring Pale Fire by Vladimir Nabokov, Au g. 4, 6 p.m.

PAN-AFRICAN CONNECTION

This Black-owned store carries books about history, culture and the African American experience. The shop also sells African art and has a community space for activities such as reading, wellness checks and storytelling for kids.

"We've been in business for 37 years now," owner Akwete Tyehimba said. "We have been serving our community and giving them positive images and narratives about themselves and their own history and culture and their own past and future."

BEACH READ: Score by Kennedy Ryan

This second-chance romance is about a screenwriter and a famous musician who reunite years after a painful breakup to collaborate on a film about a Harlem Renaissance singer. They must decide if their love is worth a second chance.

HOT SELLER: Black AF History: The Un-Whitewashed Story of America by Michael Harriot

A funny, provocative retelling of American history through the untold stories, achievements and resilience of Black Americans.

WILD CARD: Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler

Set in a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been heavily affected by climate change and social inequality, this speculative fiction novel follows a young woman who can feel the pain of others and becomes displaced from her home.

HAPPENINGS:



African Drum Circle, every Sunday, 3 p.m.

Therese Powell/KERA In addition to a shop inside the Market Building at the Farmers Market, Storytellers Bookstore also has a bookmobile outside in The Shed among the fruits and vegetables.

STORYTELLERS BOOKS

Located at the indoor shopping market at the Dallas Farmers Market, the shop specializes in Texas authors, special editions and bookish goods handcrafted by local artisans and artists.

"Half of our shop is focused on authors who either currently live in Texas or have lived in Texas in the past," said owner Abbey Anderson. "I think it’s what makes us stand out-- the love and the care that we put behind our local, independently published authors."



BEACH READ: Beach Read by Emily Henry

This contemporary romance is about two writers with writer's block who spend a summer living in neighboring lake houses in Michigan. To help with their creative slump, the two make a bet to write in each other's genres. She must write a dark literary novel, and he must write a rom-com.

HOT SELLER: "My hot sellers are my Blind Date with a Book,” Anderson said.

It’s like a grab bag – Anderson wraps the books, so you don’t know what you’re choosing. She handwrites clue cards that give you just enough information to know what the book is, so you don't have to worry about buying a book that you already have. It comes with tea, bookmarks and highlighters.

WILD CARD: The Will of the Many by James Islington

This dystopian fantasy follows an orphaned survivor of a conquered kingdom who infiltrates an elite Academy under a false identity. He must navigate deadly, cutthroat competition while hiding his identity from the oppressive, Roman-inspired Hierarchy empire.

HAPPENINGS:



The store’s little blue book mobile is among the veggies in the Shed at the Farmers Market. Weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Signing with Tessa English, author of Pieces of My Heart: Stories of Love and Joy in Memory Care, July 25, 10 a.m.

WHOSE BOOKS

Oak Cliff’s first independent Latina-owned bookstore is on Davis Street in the Bishop Arts District. The neighborhood shop fosters a strong reading culture with shelves filled with diverse authors and titles, and it also serves as a third space where visitors can gather for story times, book clubs, author meet-and-greets and community events.

BEACH READ: Please Don’t Go by E. Salvador

This contemporary romance is about two college students who are both struggling with overwhelming grief. As they help each other confront their pain, they discover that healing, hope and love can emerge after profound loss.

HOT SELLER: The Intrigue by Silvia Morena-Garcia

This noir thriller set in 1940s Mexico is about a charming con man who targets a wealthy boardinghouse owner for her money. His plan becomes complicated when the woman's niece discovers the plot and demands to be included in the scheme.

WILD CARD: Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget by Reyna Grande

A memoir in essays by a bestselling author that explores the hidden cost of the American Dream and the complex journey of healing that follows survival.

"She really experiments with how she tells stories in this book," said owner Claudia Vega. "Some of them are written as short essays and some are put together in the form of a theater script. What I love about it is that you can start anywhere in the book. You don't have to read it in order.”

HAPPENINGS:



Community story time. July 25, 10 a.m., Halperin Park. The first 20 families receive a free copy of the featured book.

An evening with poet, lawyer, and founder of Freedom Reads, Reginald Dwayne Betts. Aug. 3, 7 p.m. Betts discusses his latest book of poetry, Doggerel.

The Taboo Talk Book Club: Sept. 2, 7 p.m. The group discusses Want, a collection of anonymous letters from hundreds of self-identifying women around the world. Group discussion facilitated by Dr. Jessica Sanchez, sex & trauma therapist and educator.

Therese Powell/KERA The Wild Detectives is a bookstore, bar and cultural space that offers a variety of activities, including author events, poetry readings and even salsa lessons.

THE WILD DETECTIVES

This bookstore, bar, and cultural space in the Bishop Arts District is owned by Javier García del Moral and Paco Vique, two friends and former civil engineers from Spain. The name and overall vibe of the business comes from Roberto Bolaño’s Los Detectives Salvajes (The Savage Detectives, 1998).

“Alongside a carefully curated selection of books, you'll find author events, concerts, conversations, good coffee, wine and plenty of reasons to stay a little longer,” said Garcia del Moral.



BEACH READ: Orbital by Samantha Harvey

This short novel set aboard the International Space Station follows six astronauts and cosmonauts over the course of one day as they orbit the Earth 16 times.

“It's quiet, beautifully written, and somehow manages to make you think about the whole planet while barely leaving a space station,” Garcia del Moral said.



HOT SELLER: I Deliver Parcels in Beijing by Hu Anyan

A memoir about the author’s experiences working as a delivery driver and other gig jobs in Beijing, offering a rare look at economic hardship, resilience and modern life in China.

Garcia del Moral called it one of the biggest literary surprises of the year. “Hu writes about the gig economy from the inside, with a rare combination of humor, honesty, and empathy. It's a book about work, loneliness, and resilience that somehow manages to be both deeply moving and genuinely funny.”

WILD CARD: The Summer My Mother Had Green Eyes by Tatiana Țîbuleac

An emotional novel about a famous painter who undergoes psychiatric treatment and chronicles the final summer he spent with his dying mother in the rural French countryside.

HAPPENINGS:



Comic artist Raquelle Jac discusses her graphic novel Bimbo Agitprop with filmmaker and visual effects artist Uday Narayanan. Aug. 6, 7 p.m.

Shakespeare Everywhere presents a new production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Aug. 10 and 17 at 8 p.m.

Monthly Poetry Series Inner Moonlight, curated by poet Logen Cure: Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., This month, April Sojourner Truth Walker reads, followed by a brief open mic.

DENTON

THE PLOT TWIST

The independent romance bookstore and bar is located just off the historic Downtown Square. The bar features drinks with a romance theme. The bookshelves are curated by a multitude of romance subgenres.



"We have things like sports, young adult, historical, monster, cowboy and regular romance. We also have a whole shelf dedicated to local authors," said Jenna Reeves, an assistant buyer and bookseller."

BEACH READ: Rules for the Summer by Meghan Quinn

This romantic comedy follows Renley, a small-town girl trying to revive her favorite candy store, and Theo, a British lord looking for a wife. After a meet-cute mix-up, the two work together for the summer.

"I was laughing the whole time," Reeves said. "I audiobooked it as well and the narration was fantastic. It's so beachy and it is just the most fun story of all time."

HOT SELLER: The Deal by Elle Kennedy

A college sports romance about a smart music major and a star hockey player who fake date while she tutors him. Their “deal” quickly turns into a real love affair as they both help each other heal from past romances.

WILD CARD: A Requiem for Fallen Stars by Hazel Wilkes

A fast-paced fantasy romance by a Texas author. This first installment in a two-book series follows Lyra, a servant who enters a magical academy meant only for nobility. There, she uncovers hidden powers, dangerous secrets and unexpected romance while fighting for her freedom.

HAPPENINGS:



Author chat and book release party of Yes, Chef by Grace Reilly, who speaks with romance author Chelsea Curto. July 29, 6:30 p.m. at UNT Gateway Center

Author chat with Tate James, who will discuss her romance series ClikByte, with author B.B Reid, whose re-release of her book Lilac will also be available. Aug. 19, 6:30 p.m. at Greater Denton Arts Council

A Twisted Midnight: Book Release Ball of ACOTAR 6, the upcoming sixth installment in the A Court of Thorns and Roses romantasy series by Sarah J. Maas. Oct. 26, 9 p.m. at Monroe Pearson in Denton.



Alexsis Jones/KERA Axel Severs, associate at Recycled Books in Denton, says the store's labyrinthine structure compels people to lose time and stay.

RECYCLED BOOKS RECORDS & CD

Located on the Downtown Denton Square in a three-story, 19th-century building, Recycled Books, Records & CDs is one of the largest independent used bookstores in Texas. The quirky purple building with the winding rooms and creaky floors is a Denton landmark and destination for book lovers and collectors across Texas.

Axel Severs, an associate at Recycled Books, says the bookstore has a weird power that comes from the overflowing amount of stuff and the labyrinthine layout of the building. "When you surrender to the abundance, the place itself sort of compels you to lose time, And I think a lot of customers do have trouble leaving the store."

BEACH READ: Sideways Stories from Wayside School by Louis Sachar

This humorous children's book follows students and teachers of an elementary school that was accidentally built 30 stories high instead of 30 classrooms long.



HOT SELLER: The Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

This romance/fantasy is the first novel in the Empyrean fantasy series. It follows Violet Sorrengail, who is forced by her powerful mother into an elite military academy where cadets are forced to become dragon riders. Despite her small size, Violet must survive the academy, bond with a dragon and uncover dangerous secrets.

WILD CARD: Pick-Up by Charles Willeford

A dark, unconventional novel about Harry Jorden, an aimless alcoholic who falls into a turbulent relationship with the equally dysfunctional Helen Meredith. As their romance continues, they spiral downward into crime.

HAPPENINGS:

