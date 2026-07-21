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Saginaw man sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison in fentanyl overdose death

KERA | By Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:11 PM CDT
Dr. Menendez says the abuse of synthetic versions of opioids such as fentanyl contributed to a rise in deadly and non-fatal overdoses in Dallas County.
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A Saginaw man was sentence to nearly 17 years in prison for selling hydrocodone pills laced with fentanyl to a person who died in Argyle.

A Saginaw man was sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison Monday after admitting he took part in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy tied to a fatal overdose in Argyle in 2023.

Kevin Chase McCauley, 38, was sentenced to 210 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.

Prosecutors said the case began on March 8, 2023, when Denton County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Stonecrest Road in Argyle. There, they found a person who had died from an overdose involving fentanyl-laced counterfeit hydrocodone pills.

Investigators later determined the pills had been purchased from McCauley, who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in September.

Federal officials said the investigation was conducted through the Homeland Security Task Force, a multiagency partnership that includes the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration and other federal agencies.

The task force works with local law enforcement agencies to investigate drug trafficking, violent crime and other offenses that cross jurisdictional lines.

Authorities have repeatedly warned that fentanyl remains one of the most dangerous drugs in the illicit market because it is often mixed into other substances or pressed into counterfeit pills without the buyer's knowledge.

Even a small amount can cause an overdose, and officials say the drug continues to drive overdose deaths across Texas and the country.

Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela is KERA's breaking news reporters. Got a tip? Email Emmanuel at erivas@kera.org.

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News North Texas Dallas-Fort Worth ArgyleEastern DistrictU.S. Justice DepartmentDEAFBIFentanylFederal CourtCourts & Criminal Justice
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela joins KERA News from El Paso, Texas where he graduated as a first-generation immigrant from the University of Texas at El Paso. Prior to joining KERA, Emmanuel worked at KFOX/KDBC El Paso, El Paso Matters and KERA News as an intern. Outside of work, Emmanuel enjoys collecting physical media like movies, music and comics.
See stories by Emmanuel Rivas Valenzuela
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