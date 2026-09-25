The State Fair of Texas has officially begun. Here's what you can expect

The gates of the State Fair of Texas officially opened Friday morning — kicking off the annual North Texas tradition of indulging in calorie-dense food, dizzying rides and games.

This year's 24-day run will have a patriotic twist with its theme: "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies." It honors the 250th birthday of the United States and the 140th anniversary of the state fair.

The fair is also aiming to be cheaper this year in response to backlash last year over prices.

Admission and parking prices:

Tickets for adults (ages 13-59) will be $15 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.



Admission for children (ages 3-12) is a flat rate of $10 every day.



Kids 2 and under are free.



Admission is $10 for everyone after 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.



Parking at the fair will be $20 — $5 cheaper than last year.

Live Music

The revamped Fair Park Coliseum will host live music this year. Here's what to expect.

Opening Weekend:

Fri, Sept 25, 7:45 p.m. – Clint Black



Sat, Sept 26, 3:30 p.m. – Steve Ray Ladson, Pynk Beard, The Boykinz



Sat, Sept 26, 8:45 p.m. – Jaydon



Sun, Sept 27, 6:15 p.m. – Geru y Su Legión 7



Sun, Sept 27, 7:45 p.m. – La Alianza Norteña

Second Weekend:



Fri, Oct 2, 7:45 p.m. – Josh Weathers



Sat, Oct 3, 7:45 p.m. – The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular



Sun, Oct 4, 7:45 p.m. – Kansas

Third Weekend:



Fri, Oct 9, 7:45 p.m. – Two Friends



Sat, Oct 10, 7:30 p.m. – Paul Wall Fall Ball



Sun, Oct 11, 4:45 p.m. – Deep Blue Something



Sun, Oct 11, 6:15 p.m. – Tripping Daisy



Sun, Oct 11, 7:45 p.m. – Toadies

Closing Weekend:



Fri, Oct 16, 7:45 p.m. – Muscadine Bloodline



Sat, Oct 17, 6 p.m. – Gym Class Heroes



Sat, Oct 17, 7:45 p.m. – 30H!3



Sun, Oct. 18, 4 p.m. – The Last Bandoleros

30 new foods

Here is a sample of some of the new foods that will be featured at the fair this year.



3D fruit ice cream Mango or peach ice cream dipped in a thin chocolate shell shaped like a peach or mango. Located at Yumi Ice Cream throughout the Fairgrounds.



All shook up A banana pudding ice cream and peanut butter milkshake topped with a peanut butter cookie, bacon, caramel, whipped cream and a cherry. Located at Highland Park Soda Fountain in the Tower Building



Candy watermelon A giant watermelon slice is wrapped in six feet of Fruit by the Foot, dipped in sour Chamoy, and topped with a heavy sprinkle of Tajín. Located at Chamoy Treats on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.



Fried butter chicken Fried chicken potstickers tossed in butter chicken sauce and served over basmati rice. Located at Naan Better on Grand Ave.



Spicy carbonara ramen Korean corndog A Korean corn dog wrapped in ramen noodles and finished off with a drizzle of Buldak Ramen Carbonara sauce and cheese powder. Located at Korean Corn Dogs by the Coliseum.



Fried green tomato lobster bruschetta A unique take on a bruschetta salad. Fried green tomatoes topped with lobster salad, chopped tomato, and balsamic glaze. Located at Lobster Lounge on Grand Ave.



Butter-dipped toffee crunch nutty Nevins Ice Cream Nutty Bar gets a makeover with toffee pieces and peanuts and is finished off with a caramel drizzle and Ritz crackers. Located at Nevins Nutty Bar on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Nevins Ice Cream on Nimitz Drive



Dylan Duke is KERA's breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan at dduke@kera.org.

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