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How many tamales can world champion eaters devour in 10 minutes? Find out this weekend in Lewisville

KERA | By Miranda Suarez,
Ron Corning
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:27 PM CDT
Aliaksandr Mazurenka
/
Shutterstock
Several of the world's top eaters will compete Saturday to see who can ingest the most tamales in 10 minutes. Last year, Joey Chestnut consumed a world record-setting 96 tamales.

Some of the top competitive eaters in the country will descend on Lewisville this weekend for the World Tamale Eating Championship.

On Saturday, competitors including champion eater James Webb will gather at the Lewisville Western Days Festival to see who can wolf down the most tamales and take home the prize pot of $1,750 for first place.

Webb told NTX Now hosts Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning that he's already preparing for the showdown.

"Today I'm gonna have a little bit of a easy day on the food and start loading fluid to keep hydrated," he said. "Then tomorrow, I start fasting like full 24 hours, just a little of fluid here and there and come hungry for the contest."

Webb will be up against other world-renowned eaters like Geoff Esper, Radim Dvoracek, Derek Hendrickson, and Adrian Morgan, among others.

One of the most challenging aspect of this particular competition, he said, is the spices.

"Obviously, in an eating contest, you're trying to minimize how much you drink, because you want to save space and save time," Webb said. "But when you're 70, 80, or 90 tamales deep, you are so thirsty. So, it's very hard to try and tell yourself, 'keep eating, don't drink,' when your tongue is like desert."

You can watch the tamale eating competition at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 26 on the City Hall Stage at the Lewisville Western Days Festival, located at 151 W. Church Street in Lewisville.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX NowTamalesFoodLewisville
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
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