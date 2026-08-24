Need a beer? North Texas breweries have you covered

Now a days, when you go enjoy a pint on a patio in North Texas, you may be able to get a pizza or play trivia with your neighbors. Breweries have evolved into robust community spaces, and D Magazine's Brian Reinhart ranks them not just on the quality of beer, but the experience at the brewery. Here are five of his favorites:

Vector Brewing — "They have such good pizza that I see more kids there than I see adults. It's not just about drinking anymore, you know, I go to breweries to play ping pong and do trivia and almost everything else, too.

Peticolas Brewing Company — "Just classic styles, especially classic European, British and German styles and a fairly wide range. They don't do anything that's too kind of crazy out there — let's try putting guava in a beer, that kind of stuff. I'll go cheat on them with somebody else when I want something a little more adventurous."

On Rotation — "On Rotation has kind of made themselves the champions of farmhouse style and saison style beers, which are very refreshing and they've got a little bit of like a cidery quality to them. And they're making one right now that has dill and lemon and jalapeno peppers and it's super refreshing and just kind of wakes you up a little."

Rollertown Beerworks — "They've got multiple buildings and a huge patio in the center where you can kind of sit and relax and watch the sunset while you're drinking a beer. They lean towards a lot of lighter styles and German styles. They've got The Big German, which is named after a certain resident of Dallas ... His silhouette is on the tap handle sometimes. That's good stuff."

ODD Muse — "They're a great summer brewery, because they're especially good at light beers and kind of light, hazy IPAs, too. They have a chalkboard that's just light beers, not hoppy, and then they have a chalkboard that's light beers that are hoppy. And you just kind of stand in front of the chalkboard that you're gonna pick from and make your choice."

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Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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