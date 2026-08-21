Dallas library leaders talk about layoffs, shortened hours due to city's $51 million shortfall

The city of Dallas is in a $51 million budget hole, and the Dallas Public Library is one of the highest-profile casualties.

The library system will cut some branches' hours and eliminate more than 70 positions, about 30 of which are currently filled, according to The Dallas Morning News. The library will also scrap adult learning programs like GED and English language classes.

That had to happen to make sure all the library's branches could stay open, Dallas Public Library director Manya Shorr said during an in-studio interview Thursday morning.

"The Dallas Public Library has seen several years of budget reductions, and we've really reached the point where we need to focus on our core services," Shorr said. "That would be our books, our buildings and our programs."

Shorr said she's comfortable with the new hours, but there's a limit.

"In this environment, we're trying to be creative with constraints," she said. "But I would challenge the residents of Dallas to think about if we had to go below five days a week, at what point are we no longer doing a service?"

Adult learning programs are on the chopping block, too. Other organizations around town offer the same services, making them hard to justify keeping, Shorr said — though she noted some of these other programs ask for proof of legal residency and the right to work in the U.S. The library does not.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has suggested Dallas libraries copy Austin and lease library space to cafes. That wouldn't help, Shorr said.

"I'll tell you what I said to Mayor Johnson, which is that cafes, restaurants are not big moneymakers for the city. They run such small profit margins," she said.

Instead, she proposed libraries could make extra revenue by adding passport offices.

The future of North Texas libraries

East of Dallas, Mesquite leaders proposed closing one of two branch libraries and consolidating some services in local rec centers.

That idea does "raise some alarm bells" for Daniella Smith, the director of the University of North Texas' Information Science Ph.D. program.

"We don't want to create information deserts where people cannot access a library," she said. "But with that said, taking a proactive approach to still having a space where library services are offered is essential."

Smith spoke to NTX Now for an interview before the announcement of the Dallas library layoffs. Libraries need to occupy physical spaces, even in an age where digital borrowing is so popular, she said.

"Libraries should be vibrant and fully engaged with their community," Smith said. "Digital resources, they're not going to come over and ask you how you're doing."

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

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