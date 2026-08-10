Dallas Public Library faces proposed budget cuts, potentially eliminating more than 70 jobs

The Dallas Public Library could cut more than 70 positions and see a 4.3% decrease in general fund dollars according to the city's proposed biennial budget for fiscal year 2026-27 and 2027-28.

The funding decrease is proposed after months of Dallas facing a budget shortfall along with low sale tax revenue which has resulted in city furlough days.

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert released the proposed budget on Friday. The fiscal year 2026-27 total operating and capital budget totals $5.66 billion.

The Dallas Public Library could see around $1.9 million in reduced General Fund spending, comparing the fiscal year 2026 budget to the proposed fiscal year 2027 budget. From the 2025 budget compared to the 2027 budget, it totals a $2.3 million reduction over the last two years, according to budget documents.

The city instructed the Dallas Public Library to reduce spending by $2.6 million in 2025. One proposal this year included closing four library branches, which was ultimately rejected — the proposed budget does not include branch closures.

Denise McGovern, executive director of the Friends of the Dallas Public Library, says the role of the library is not to generate revenue.

"The role of a library is to provide connection to its residents, to information, opportunity, programming, literacy, learning," McGovern said. "That's what they do."

The Friends of the Dallas Public Library is the nonprofit partner of the Dallas Public Library that supports the system's programming and some professional development.

All Dallas Public Library branches were closed during the July 10 furlough day. All branches will be closed again on the two remaining planned furlough days on September 4 and 28.

This year the Friends of the Dallas Public Library have advocated for Tolbert to restore the $2.6 million to the library budget.

"It's different across a lot of different neighborhoods, what the actual role that the library plays, but it plays one," McGovern said. "And so it really is that bringing back this money is going to bring back more hours and more opportunity, which is just going to strengthen Dallas in general."

The Dallas Public Library received a $2.8 million boost from an anonymous donor this summer with the stipulation that it cannot be used for building, operational costs, or one time gaps in operating costs.

Major Budget Items for libraries

The proposed budget outlines a plan to establish five flagship locations with extended hours and more services. No branch closures are proposed , but hours at other branches will be "streamlined" and 59 positions could be cut.

, but hours at other branches will be "streamlined" and 59 positions could be cut. Eliminate the Adult Learning Program including eight positions that support GED instruction, testing services, English Language Learning, and citizenship classes. These services will be maintained through a local partnership.

Eight full-time library positions could turn into 16 part-time positions in fiscal year 2027-28.

A restructure of the Arcadia Park Branch Library operating hours is proposed to serve its student community. This would eliminate four positions in fiscal year 2026-27 and six more in fiscal year 2027-28.

Plans to eliminate one data coordinator position from the Community Libraries program.

Budget town halls

Budget town halls start Tuesday. There are in-person and virtual options for each district. Visit the city of Dallas website to find your district and your town hall dates and times.

The Dallas City Council will have a budget workshop on Tuesday.

This story has been updated to clarify use of the anonymous donor funds.

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