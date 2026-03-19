Dallas residents say they oppose library closures as city considers a regional model

Dallas residents say they support the traditional library model and oppose closing branches, according to a survey conducted by the city, the Dallas Public Library, and nonprofit Friends of the Dallas Public Library.

The survey, which received more than 4,000 responses from February 13 through March 1, was conducted as the city considers transitioning to a regional library model.

Denise McGovern, Friends of the Dallas Public Library executive director, said it was a community feedback survey which meant it was open to anyone.

"I've heard from a couple of people, 'Well, in a city this big, that doesn't seem like a lot'," McGovern said. "In the survey world, they were floored. They were so excited that we had that many people who did that."

The survey was sent virtually in both English and Spanish to Dallas residents. There were also paper versions available at library locations. Women made up the majority of survey respondents at 72% and around 97% of respondents said they spoke English at home.

Majority of respondents, 85%, said they use Dallas Public Library services at least once a month, with 43% reporting weekly usage.

The Renner Frankford and Oak Lawn branches were the top libraries respondents said they used. Those branches are among the four branches that are proposed for closures as part of a regional library model.

The regional model is a response to the $2.6 million cut in the budget approved last year. It would close four libraries — Oak Lawn, Renner Frankford, Arcadia Park, and Skyline — and establish flagship libraries with more robust hours and services, McGovern said. It would take Dallas Public Library branches down from 28 to 24, with five of those becoming flagship locations.

Residents learned more about the regional model in January during a Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee meeting.

Out of the respondents, 72% opposed closing the four library branches in exchange for more hours and programs at five flagships.

Library Director Manya Shorr told KERA that they need time to decide how to incorporate the survey into future recommendations. An update on the regional model is scheduled for Monday and Shorr also said she will present to the Quality of Life, Arts, and Culture Committee in April.

The survey is not the only opportunity for residents to have their voices heard about their public libraries.

Dallas City Council members from all fourteen districts will host budget town hall meetings from March 23 through March 26 to hear how residents want their tax dollars to be spent.

Speaking during city council meeting public comment and reaching out to council members directly are other ways.

McGovern told KERA that the city needs to hear how people use their libraries and encourages residents to giving specific examples.

"A lot of times people have what they call "quiet love" for their library. They think it's really nice and they love it, but they don't really share it," McGovern said. "And we are really asking people to love their library loudly."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .