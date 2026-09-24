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The PolaCon instant film conference comes to North Texas this weekend, here's what to expect

KERA | By Ron Corning,
Miranda Suarez
Published September 24, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
Polaroid pictures are resurging in popularity with more people getting interested in film photography. From left to right, NTX Now host Ron Corning, co-founder of
Daniel Rodrigue
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Instant Film Society
Polaroid pictures are resurging in popularity with more people getting interested in film photography. From left to right, NTX Now host Ron Corning, co-founder of the Instant Film Society Daniel Rodrigue and NTX Now host Miranda Suarez.

PolaCon is the world's first three-day instant film convention that celebrates the medium of film photography. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 25 at the State Fair of Texas and runs through Sept. 27.

On Friday, you can join the Instant Film Society on their 15th annual "PolaWalk," where attendee's can walk around with a group and explore the state fair through the lens of a film camera.

Daniel Rodrigue, cofounder of the IFS, says seeing new people discover the joy of film photography through these walks is really special.

"Seeing young people have that experience with the magic of instant film, watching it develop before your eyes," he said. "I think a lot of people just get addicted to it."

The rest of the weekend is filled with hands-on workshops, a swap meet, and plenty of opportunities to connect with other film lovers.

Tickets for the three-day weekend can be found here.

Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning are the hosts of KERA's NTX Now. Got a tip? Email Miranda at msuarez@kera.org or Ron at rcorning@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.
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News NTX NowfilmDentonState Fair of Texas
Ron Corning
Ron Corning is a television journalist whose career has taken him from small‑town studios to major-market newsrooms, and he joins NTX Now as co-host. For eight years, Ron anchored Daybreak at WFAA in Dallas, becoming a trusted presence for North Texas viewers. He also anchored the station’s midday newscast and later helped launch Morning After, a video podcast-turned-daily show where he served as co-host and Executive Producer.
See stories by Ron Corning
Miranda Suarez
Miranda Suarez is an award-winning reporter who started at KERA News in 2020. Before joining “NTX Now,” she covered Tarrant County government, with a focus on deaths in the local jail. Her work drives discussion at local government meetings and has led to real-world change — like the closure of a West Texas private prison that violated the state’s safety standards. A Massachusetts native, Miranda got her start in journalism at WTBU, Boston University’s student radio station. She later worked at WBUR as a business desk fellow, and while reporting for Boston 25 News, she received a New England Emmy nomination for her investigation into mental‑health counseling services at Massachusetts colleges and universities.
See stories by Miranda Suarez
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