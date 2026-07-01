'It's done': Video appears to show Gucci Mane releasing Pooh Shiesty from contract next to armed man

New video evidence appears to show Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane verbally releasing fellow rapper Pooh Shiesty from a record deal as an armed man stands nearby in a Dallas music studio.

In the video, obtained by KERA News, a man identified in court documents as R.D. walks toward a door before another man identified by prosecutors as Demarcus Glover pulls out a firearm. Gucci Mane's real name is Radric Davis.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, then instructs Davis to tell the camera he's being dropped from his record deal.

"I signed the paper it's done," Davis says.

KERA News has reached out to Williams' attorney and will update this story with any response.

Watch the video here:

In court documents filed last week, prosecutors said they also obtained a copy of the contract Williams forced Gucci Mane to sign.

Williams, his father and seven others were charged in April for kidnapping, robbing and extorting Davis in a Dallas music studio on Jan. 10.

Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Williams' previous lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, said during an April bond hearing federal investigators had failed to produce any physical evidence of the video or alleged contract.

But investigators have continued to collect new evidence ahead of the planned Feb. 22 jury trial.

"These evidentiary 'gaps' that Williams Jr. used as a foundation for his filing have now closed," prosecutors wrote in court documents.

The government previously alleged investigators were unable to get the video because Big30 — whose real name is Rodney Wright Jr., and who's the person accused of recording the video — broke his phone while being detained.

Last week's filing was in response to Williams' request to overturn a prior judge's order denying bail, keeping him in a Kaufman County jail during trial.

The filing made new allegations that Williams leads the Memphis-based "Choppa Gang," and also cited lyrics from Williams' song "FDO," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

"The song contains purportedly autobiographical elements of Williams Jr.’s incarceration and release, opening with a direct reference to walking out of jail and declaring his contempt for federal authorities, and later describing working out in his cell, reorganizing his gang, and the frustration of being 'stuck in the cage' while a war raged outside it," the filing reads.

The use of rap lyrics in criminal prosecutions has become a controversial topic, as some say they aren't meant to be taken literally and are a legitimate expression of free speech.

Brynn Anderson / AP Rapper Gucci Mane watches play between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Atlanta.

How did we get here?

Williams pleaded guilty in 2022 to a federal firearms conspiracy charge and was released October 2025 on house arrest in Frisco.

Just three months later, prosecutors allege Williams arranged a business meeting in Dallas with Davis to discuss the terms of his recording contract. Williams was signed to Davis’ The New 1017 Records music label in 2020.

Prosecutors allege in the new filing Williams had an "inappropriate" relationship with one of his case supervisors. That supervisor created fake day passes for Williams so he could travel to unapproved locations, including on Jan. 10. The case worker has since been fired, according to court records.

Once at the studio, Williams asked Davis to come into the recording booth to discuss his record contract, prosecutors allege. That's when Williams pulled out an AK-style weapon, called a "Draco," and forced Davis to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint, court documents allege. He then allegedly had Wright film a video of Davis verbally releasing him from the contract. Another defendant in the case Demarcus Glover, can be seen in a screenshot from the video holding a gun.

Williams is then accused of stealing Davis' wedding ring, earrings and watch — all together valued at $450,000.

Prosecutors also allege that after the Jan. 10 kidnapping Williams got into a car accident while driving drunk.

"I got in a rec," Williams texted an unidentified person, according to the court filing.

"How," the person replies. "You was drunk?"

"Yep," Williams responds shortly after. "But somebody hit me."

Davis seemingly responded to the case in a diss track toward Williams. He rapped about the moment he was allegedly robbed.

"I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building," he rapped. "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress."

Davis then rapped about feeling betrayed by Williams.

"I done been betrayed, now my heart turned cold," Davis raps. "Keep that fake love, I don't want it no more."

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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