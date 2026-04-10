Gucci Mane drops diss track addressing alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery and kidnapping

Rapper Gucci Mane released a diss track Friday addressing allegations Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty robbed him at gunpoint in a Dallas music studio.

Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Davis, dropped the song a week after federal charges were brought against Lontrell Williams Jr., known as Pooh Shiesty, and eight others for allegedly forcing Davis at gunpoint to sign a contract releasing him from his record label deal and then robbing him of his wedding ring, watch, earrings and cash.

"I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up," Gucci Mane raps on the new song, "Crash Dummy."

Williams was signed to Davis' The New 1017 Records music label in 2020, something Davis directly references in the song.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy you still signed to me," he raps.

A lawyer for Williams said there is no physical evidence that the robbery or forced contract signing happened.

A federal complaint alleges Williams arranged a business meeting in Dallas with Davis and two other "music industry professionals" to discuss the terms of his recording contract on Jan. 10.

Once at the studio, Williams asked Davis to come into the recording booth to talk about his record deal, the complaint alleges. That's when Williams allegedly pulled out an AK-style weapon, called a "Draco," and forced Davis to sign the contract and robbed him, court documents say.

Rapper Rodney Wright, who goes by Big30, allegedly blocked the studio door with his body and recorded Davis verbally releasing Williams from his contract, according to the complaint.

"I walk in the room you can feel the pressure building," Gucci raps on the new track. "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress."

Davis then raps about feeling betrayed by Williams.

"I done been betrayed, now my heart turned cold," Davis raps. "Keep that fake love, I don't want it no more."

Pooh Shiesty was ordered on Wednesday in a Dallas federal court to stay in detention as his case moves forward.

FBI Special Agent Pamela Hanson testified during Williams' detention hearing that the FBI does not have the alleged contract or the video Wright filmed of Davis. Hanson also said the FBI has not spoken with Davis or the other alleged victims, but they have interviews scheduled.

The nine men allegedly involved in the robbery-kidnapping face up to life in prison if convicted.

Davis, who pioneered trap music in the early 2010s, co-wrote an autobiography in 2017 detailing his journey from Atlanta drug dealer to rap star before his eventual downfall in 2014 when he was sentenced to over three years in federal prison. Once released, Davis wrote that he was a transformed man and sober from drugs.

He released another co-written memoir in October titled "Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man," detailing his struggles with mental health and street life.

Davis wrote a song in 2022 called "Dissin the Dead" that largely disavows rap feuds. The song references a line Davis rapped in 2012 insulting the dead friend of rapper Young Jeezy, with whom he was in a feud with at the time.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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