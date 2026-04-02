Rappers Pooh Shiesty, Big30 charged with reportedly robbing Gucci Mane at Dallas music studio

Nine people, including popular rappers Pooh Shiesty and Big30, were charged with allegedly robbing Gucci Mane and others at gunpoint in a Dallas music studio, according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday.

While the victims are not directly named in the complaint, they are referred to by the initials R.D., M.M., and B.P throughout the complaint, and states R.D. owns a music label called “1017” that Pooh Shiesty is signed to.

Gucci Mane — whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis — runs The New 1017 record label, to which he signed Pooh Shiesty in 2020. WFAA also identified Gucci Mane as one of the victims.

Lontrell Williams, or Pooh Shiesty, arranged a business meeting in Dallas with three "music industry professionals" to discuss the terms of his recording contract on Jan. 10, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Screenshot of video posted from Demarcus Glover's social media account showing a Rolex believed by prosecutors to be stolen in the robbery.

Once there, Williams pulled out an AK-style weapon and forced one of the victims to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint while the other men robbed victims of Rolex watches, jewelry and cash, court documents allege.

One of the victims was choked nearly unconscious, according to the complaint.

Rodney Wright, or Big30, barricaded the studio door with his body to prevent anyone from escaping during the robbery, according to the complaint.

Within hours of leaving the studio, one of the men posted a video on social media showing off the stolen watch, federal prosecutors allege.

Each of the men faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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