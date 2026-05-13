Pooh Shiesty pleads not guilty to all charges in Gucci Mane robbery-kidnapping case

Rapper Pooh Shiesty pleaded not guilty to all federal charges related to the alleged robbery-kidnapping of Gucci Mane in a Dallas music studio, court records show.

The rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams Jr., is accused of holding Radrick "Gucci Mane" Davis at gunpoint in a Dallas music studio over a dispute over a record label contract.

Williams, his father and seven others were indicted last month by a Dallas grand jury on four counts of kidnapping and extortion charges. On May 8, Williams pleaded not guilty to all charges before a federal judge.

He will remain in federal custody at the Kaufman County jail while the trial proceeds. Attorneys for Williams did not respond to requests for comment.

Federal prosecutors allege Williams arranged a business meeting in Dallas with three "music industry professionals" to discuss the terms of his recording contract on Jan. 10, according to the federal complaint. Williams was signed to Davis' The New 1017 Records music label in 2020.

Once at the studio, Williams asked Davis to come into the recording booth to discuss his record contract, the complaint alleged. That's when Williams pulled out an AK-style weapon, called a "Draco," and forced Davis to sign a release from his recording contract at gunpoint, court documents say. Williams then allegedly stole Davis' wedding ring, earrings, watch and cash.

Rodney Wright, who goes by Big 30, allegedly blocked the studio door with his body and recorded Davis verbally releasing Williams from his contract, according to the complaint.

But during an April bond hearing, Williams' former attorney Bradford Cohen pressed FBI Special Agent Pamela Hanson during testimony for more details about the bureau's investigation. Hanson admitted they don't have the alleged contract Davis was forced to sign at gunpoint or the video Wright recorded.

"I'm just shocked that when they say there might be video out there — they don't have it," Cohen told reporters. "There might be this mystery contract — they don't have it."

Davis seemingly responded to the case last month in a diss track toward Williams. He rapped about the moment he was allegedly robbed.

"I walk in the room you can feel the pressure building," he rapped. "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress."

Davis then rapped about feeling betrayed by Williams.

"I done been betrayed, now my heart turned cold," Davis raps. "Keep that fake love, I don't want it no more."

Williams replaced Cohen last month with prominent Dallas attorneys Kent Schaffer and Dan Cogdell. His lead attorney is John Helms, according to court documents.

Each of the men faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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