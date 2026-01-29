Ponder High School football player dies after sledding accident

Caden Nowicki, a Ponder ISD senior and a member of the Lions football team, died Thursday after suffering traumatic injuries in a sledding accident on Monday.

Ponder ISD athletic director and football coach Marcus Schulz posted about Nowicki's death on social media.

"With heavy hearts, our #44 Caden Nowicki crossed through the gates into our heavenly Fathers arms today," Schulz wrote on Facebook and X.

"We all know God hand selected His inside linebacker at 1:48pm. Please continue to pray for the Nowicki family. Rest Easy & Fly High #44 We Love You Wicki!" Schiulz said.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched, as well, to contribute to medical and funeral expenses for the Nowicki family. Nearly $9,000 of the $13,000 goal had come in by 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The community organized a vigil and prayer service in honor of Nowicki on Friday evening at First Baptist Church Ponder.

WFAA-TV (Channel 8) reported that a Texas Department of Public Safety investigation said that Nowicki was in a kayak that was being pulled behind an ATV on Monday afternoon. The kayak left the roadway on Amyx Hill Road in Ponder, and the teenager was critically injured when he crashed into a fence. That early investigation found that the driver and passenger of the ATV weren't injured.

An incident report from the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle indicated that Nowicki was in the roadway and not on someone’s property, and he was was unconscious and was breathing abnormally when first responders arrived.

Nowicki’s accident was one of several in North Texas after a winter storm brought ice and snow to the area. Two Frisco teenagers died this week in a sledding accident after being pulled by a Jeep.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

For more than 120 years, the Denton Record-Chronicle has been Denton County’s source for locally produced, fact-based journalism. Your support through a tax-deductible donation or low-cost subscription is vital to our ability to deliver credible, relevant, unique coverage of our community.