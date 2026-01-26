Dallas police impound 11 ATVs during winter storm, 1 man arrested

Dallas police impounded at least 11 all-terrain vehicles Sunday as the department’s street racing task force cracks down on drivers taking advantage of the icy roads for “drifting.”

Officers also arrested a man for allegedly doing donuts in his Jeep with a child in the vehicle.

“While our officers are working around the clock responding to hazardous winter weather, choosing to street race is not just reckless, it’s dangerous and irresponsible," Chief Daniel Comeaux said in a statement. "This behavior puts lives at risk and will not be tolerated in Dallas."

Officers responded to a group of ATVs blocking the road near the 400 block of North Good Latimer Expressway and 2600 Elm Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, where they saw a white Jeep Wrangler driving recklessly and doing donuts in the intersection, according to a Dallas Police Department release.

When officers pulled the vehicle over, they allegedly discovered a child inside. Eber J. Rosario Soto was arrested and charged with endangering a child by criminal negligence, unlawful carrying of a weapon and reckless driving, police said.

Seven ATVs were impounded in Deep Ellum on the 200 block of July Alley for not having license plates, according to DPD. Officers were responding to a call around 3:30 p.m. about a large group of ATVs parked in the road.

A video posted to social media shows multiple ATVs being put on tow trucks at the intersection of July Alley and Elm Street. A large gathering of ATVs can be seen in a parking lot next to Trees, a concert venue and bar.

Another social media video shows ATVs drifting and doing donuts at the intersection of Main and Hall streets, not far from the gathering near Trees. Two other ATVs and a four-wheeler can be seen at the intersection.

Another three ATVs were towed in the 800 block of South Riverfront for being unregistered vehicles, according to the release.

"Officers will continue to address reckless and illegal vehicle activity to maintain public safety and reduce traffic hazards throughout the city," Comeaux said.

DPD also said officers responded to 127 collisions over the weekend and another 24 on Monday as of 9:50 a.m.

The department urged residents to avoid any unnecessary travel due to the icy roads. Those who must drive should do so slowly and use caution, the department said.

The National Weather Service Forth Worth office warned that icy road and sidewalk conditions could last into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are forecasted to climb above freezing on Tuesday afternoon and then sink to freezing again over the night into Wednesday morning.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

