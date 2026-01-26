Sledding accident in Frisco leaves one teen dead and another critically injured

According to the Frisco Police Department, a sledding accident in Frisco on Sunday afternoon has resulted in the death of one 16-year-old girl and left another in critical condition.

The incident occurred near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court. At approximately 2:30 PM, Frisco police and fire departments responded to a call reporting the accident. Two 16-year-old females were found with life-threatening injuries. One teenager died after being transported to a local hospital; the other remains in critical condition. No further identifying information will be released due to the victims' age.

Preliminary investigations suggest a 16-year-old male was operating a Jeep Wrangler, pulling the two females on a sled. Witnesses reported that the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree.

The incident remains under active investigation with support from the Denton County District Attorney’s Office. The Frisco Police Department urges anyone with information about the accident to contact them.

Authorities are cautioning the public about the extreme dangers of snow and ice, urging everyone to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity until conditions improve.