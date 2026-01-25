Winter storm live updates: Precipitation coming to an end but freezing temps will hang around

Winter Storm Fern has brought around an inch to 1.5 inches of sleet to North Texas, and forecasters Sunday said not much more is expected.

Brennen Darrah, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said there is potential for isolated snow showers that could “float around the area” Sunday. But as far as widespread precipitation goes, Darrah said that’s pretty much done.

Reports about accumulation don’t make much differentiation between snow and sleet, he said. In most cases, that’s because it was all or nearly all sleet.

But even as the storm moves out of the region, the National Weather Service is warning the cold will stick around for a while.

Icy road conditions and dangerous temperatures are forecast to last through Tuesday. Temperatures won’t make it out of the teens Sunday and will peak in the low-20s Monday, according to current forecasts.

It’ll start to warm up around noon Tuesday, with temps rising above freezing for the first time since Fern took hold of North Texas. Wednesday is expected to start below freezing again before climbing to 34 degrees by 6 p.m.

Even with temperatures rising above freezing Tuesday, raod conditions could still be hazardous Wednesday morning if they refreeze overnight.

Power outages are still hitting some areas of DFW as the storm bids the region farewell Sunday.

Across Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant Counties, around 2,265 Oncor customers were without power around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to data from the company:



Dallas – 594 without power, no estimate for how long restoration will take

Collin – 508 without power, restoration expected by 5 p.m. Sunday

Denton – 20 without power, restoration expected by 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Tarrant – 1,143 without power, no estimate for how long restoration will take

Statewide, the company reports more than 24,000 customers without electricity.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

