Fort Worth police respond to second potential cold weather-related death

Fort Worth police responded to the second death this week believed to be cold weather-related in the wake of the weekend's large winter storm.

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Northwest Loop 820 Service Road at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday about a unresponsive male in a tent, according to a press release.

Fort Worth Fire EMS arrived the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

No foul play is suspected, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the official cause of death and identify the man.

Just a day before, police responded to a call on the 2900 block of East Seminary Drive at 4:41 p.m. about an unresponsive female in a field.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her death is also suspected to be weather related.

The winter storm has killed at least 11 people in Texas.

Among the deceased are three North Texas brothers who drowned after falling through ice on a pond. All boys were under 10 years old and not publicly named.

Two teenagers also died in Frisco after a sledding accident. The teens were riding on a sled being pulled by a vehicle when it hit a curb and a tree.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

