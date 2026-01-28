Second teen confirmed dead in Sunday sledding accident

A second 16-year-old has died following an incident Sunday in which two sledding behind a Jeep struck a curb and collided with a tree in Frisco.

The two girls, identified as Elizabeth Angle and Gracie Brito, were both sophomores at Wakeland High School. Frisco police say a 16-year-old boy was driving the Jeep Wrangler pulling the two girls on a sled near Majestic Gardens Drive and Killian Court.

Officers found both girls in critical condition and performed life-saving measures before they were transported to a local hospital, where they later died.

Wakeland High School officials plan to honor the girls and will provide grief counselors for students and staff when classes resume.

The Frisco tragedy is part of a surge in winter injuries across North Texas.

Three brothers under 10 years old died after falling into an icy pond in Fannin County.

Cook Children’s Medical Center reported a spike this week, treating dozens of children — some as young as 2 years old — for injuries including bone fractures, head trauma and internal organ damage.

Over the weekend, Dallas police responded to more than 150 crashes as cars attempted to navigate the slick roads.

North Texas leaders are urging people to remain cautious, warning that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly crashes, and advising residents to stay indoors when possible and avoid any unnecessary outdoor activity.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

