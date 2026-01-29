Ponder ISD student in ICU after sledding accident

A Ponder ISD student is in intensive care after a sledding accident on Monday.

Caden Nowicki, a Ponder High School senior and a member of the Lions football team, was reportedly injured while sledding Monday.

An incident report from the Ponder Volunteer Fire Department shows a catastrophic accident in which Nowicki was seriously injured in a skiing or sledding accident on Monday afternoon. The Fire Department was dispatched to the scene in the 3100 block of Amyx Hill Road at around 2:30 p.m.

The dispatch notes indicate that Nowicki was in the roadway and not on someone’s property. He was unconscious and was breathing abnormally when first responders arrived, with two witnesses to the accident on the scene.

Nowicki was taken to Medical City Denton by Careflite.

First responders haven’t shared additional details about the accident.

Ponder athletic director and football coach Marcus Schulz posted on X about the accident Monday, asking Ponder families and supporters to pray for Nowicki.

“We all know the fighter he is and we KNOW he will keep fighting,” Schulz wrote. “We all love you Wick!”

James Hill, the superintendent of Ponder ISD, said Tuesday night that the accident is “a tragedy.” Hill sent a message to Ponder ISD families after the accident.

“He is currently in critical condition and receiving care in the ICU,” Hill wrote. “Caden is an outstanding young man who is loved by many.”

Hill said the district wouldn’t disclose additional details out of respect for Nowicki’s family.

Nowicki’s accident was one of several in North Texas after a winter storm brought ice and snow to the area. Two Frisco teenagers died this week in a sledding accident after being pulled by a Jeep.

Ponder High School will collect gift cards for food for the family when the campus reopens Thursday.

Those who want to donate can drop off food gift cards in the front office of Ponder High at 300 W. Bailey St.

LUCINDA BREEDING-GONZALES can be reached at 940-566-6877 and cbreeding@dentonrc.com.

