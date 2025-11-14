Dallas County commissioner raises alarm over ICE arrests in probation offices

Federal immigration agents are arresting people when they show up for probation appointments in Dallas County.

Community Supervision and Corrections Director Patrick Arnold has told The Dallas Morning News he is cooperating with state and federal agencies.

Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia says allowing arrests in county probation offices is concerning.

“We are deeply concerned to learn of this situation involving the Dallas County Probation Services Department and share the same questions as the public,” she said.

She encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact District Judge Audra Riley at audra.riley@dallascounty.org.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court does not hold hiring or administrative authority over the probation department.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice oversees probation services, which is managed locally by district judges.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.