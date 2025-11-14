© 2025 KERA News
Dallas County commissioner raises alarm over ICE arrests in probation offices

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:21 AM CST
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers wait to detain a person, in Silver Spring, Md., earlier this year. ICE agents are now making arrests in Dallas County probation offices. County Commissioner Elba Garcia says she concerned about that development.

Federal immigration agents are arresting people when they show up for probation appointments in Dallas County.

Community Supervision and Corrections Director Patrick Arnold has told The Dallas Morning News he is cooperating with state and federal agencies.

Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia says allowing arrests in county probation offices is concerning.

“We are deeply concerned to learn of this situation involving the Dallas County Probation Services Department and share the same questions as the public,” she said.

She encouraged anyone with questions or concerns to contact District Judge Audra Riley at audra.riley@dallascounty.org.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court does not hold hiring or administrative authority over the probation department.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice oversees probation services, which is managed locally by district judges.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

