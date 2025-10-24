Immigration enforcement targets Northwest Dallas, county commissioner says

Incidents of immigration enforcement actions have increased in Northwest Dallas, targeting businesses and apartment residents along I-635, Dallas County Commissioner Andy Sommerman confirmed Thursday.

Agents had increased activity along the Marsh Lane corridor and some parts of Farmers Branch — near LBJ, Midway Road and Josey, Marsh and Forest Lanes, according to multiple reports.

Sommerman represents the district in which much of the activity had reportedly increased — zip code 75244.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials do not advise county or city law enforcement of their operations, Sommerman said.

Stopped ICE vehicles were seen in a predominantly Latino community and within apartment complexes and businesses, particularly restaurants. According to 2023 Census estimates, about 19 percent of people in that zip code are foreign born.

ICE has already ramped up enforcement in big cities across the country, like New York and Chicago.

KERA's communities reporter Priscilla Rice contributed to this report.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

