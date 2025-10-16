© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Man sues Dallas County judge for wrongful imprisonment

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published October 16, 2025 at 11:51 AM CDT
Judge Amber Givens presides over Dallas County's 282nd District Court.
Courtesy Photo
/
Amber Givens
Judge Amber Givens presides over Dallas County's 282nd District Court.

A Dallas County judge who was sanctioned earlier this year is now being sued in federal court.

Ivan Paris filed a federal lawsuit Oct. 14 against District Judge Amber Givens for false imprisonment.

Paris alleges that Givens had no right to sentence him to 60 days in jail in November 2023 because she had recused herself from Paris's case the previous year.

The case had initially been assigned to Givens' 282nd District Court.

She was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.

Documents filed in federal court Tuesday say Givens ordered Paris to go to jail after he violated his probation. He served only six days after the judge who did have authority over the case ordered him released.

This summer, the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct admonished Givens for "failing to comply with and maintain professional competence in the law" for putting Paris in jail and for revoking another offender’s bond after she had recused herself from that case.

County commissioners had withheld a pay bonus from Givens after they discussed the state discipline.

Givens then sued the county, prompting commissioners last week to give her the $25,000 supplement.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

News Dallas CountyGovernment AccountabilitySanctionslawsuitLawsuitsGovernmentCourts & Criminal JusticeFederal Courtwrongful convictionsjailDallas County Jail
Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


