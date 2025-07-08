State commission sanctions Dallas judge Amber Givens

Dallas County State District Judge Amber Givens has been sanctioned by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The commission reprimanded Givens on June 23 for allowing her coordinator to impersonate her online four years ago, according to disciplinary documents.

Defense lawyers had filed a complaint to the state.

Givens also was admonished for putting a man in jail and revoking another offender’s bond after she had recused herself from those cases.

Documents show that in 2022, more than 100 recusal motions had been filed against her in a short period.

The sanction document says that Givens maintains that in 2023 the district clerk's office did not update the county courts docketing system to reflect her recusals.

Lawyers and prosecutors have accused Givens of "making unfair rulings, treating lawyers with disrespect, and having a "retaliatory nature," according to the commission's documents.

"Judge Givens' failures in the foregoing respects constituted willful and/or persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of her judicial duties and cast public discredit upon judiciary or the administration of justice..." the commission's reprimand concluded.

The commission concluded that Givens "should be publicly admonished for failing to comply with and maintain professional competence in the law," among other failures.

County officials declined comment.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.