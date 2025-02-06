© 2025 KERA News
Dallas County officials seek legal guidance on how to comply with immigration enforcement

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published February 6, 2025 at 4:57 AM CST
Protesters hold up signs and flags as they march against Trump’s immigration policies Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, in downtown Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Protesters hold up signs and flags as they march against Trump’s immigration policies on Sunday in downtown Dallas.

Dallas County commissioners are seeking legal advice about how officials and departments must comply with federal immigration and deportation operations and policy.

They discussed the issue on Tuesday, but regular executive session meetings are closed the public.
Often that is when attorneys give privileged legal advice.

Commissioners wanted to know what compliance looks like if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement want to enter county facilities, like courts.

Michelle Mittelstadt with the Migration Policy Institute said government agencies, schools and employers across nationwide want to understand the boundaries of immigration enforcement in public and private spaces.

"Courthouses initially were in the sensitive locations policy," she said. "But then that was dropped some years ago and only schools, hospitals and churches remained "sensitive locations."

She said the Trump administration rescinded the memo on sensitive locations and said that locating and deporting operations would occur at the discretion of immigration agents.

"I don't believe we've heard any reporting yet that there have been operations that have taken place in these formerly sensitive locations or in courthouses."

"Most of the arrests that ICE has made going back many years now have come largely through the criminal justice pipeline. So you could see that a courthouse would be an attractive place for ICE to go find people who they know are involved in a legal proceeding, have just been convicted of a crime or something like that."

Because of some ambiguity, Dallas County officials, like officials with agencies across the country and state — including San Antonio, — requested advice to avoid violation or obstruction of deportation operations recently ordered by the White House administration.

The executive order mandates the federal customs and immigration agency to search for immigrants who have possibly broken local or U.S. laws, and deport them.

This week, the first flight carrying rounded-up people left El Paso for a deportation holding facility in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit alleging the executive order violates legal obligations to migrants seeking refuge.

The order allows U.S. border officials to deport migrants without allowing them to request asylum.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter. She's a veteran journalist who has worked in the Dallas area for many years. Prior to coming to KERA, she was on The Dallas Morning News Watchdog investigative and accountability team with Dave Lieber. She has written for The New York Times since 2001, following the 9/11 attacks. Many of her stories for The Times focused on social justice and law enforcement, including Botham Jean's murder by a Dallas police officer and her subsequent trial, Atatiana Jefferson's shooting death by a Fort Worth police officer, and protests following George Floyd's murder. Marina was part of The News team that a Pulitzer finalist for coverage of the deadly ambush of Dallas police officers in 2016.


