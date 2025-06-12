Families sue national cheerleading competition organizers after Dallas stampede

Families that attended a national cheerleading competition in Dallas earlier this year are suing the event organizers after chaos erupted over a shooting false alarm.

Day two of the National Cheerleaders Association’s All-Star National Championship in March ended in chaos when thousands of parents, coaches and athletes fled the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center after a fight among parents. Several people were hospitalized.

The lawsuit, filed Friday, includes nine parents of children across the U.S who competed in the competition.

Ashlea Schwarz, an attorney representing the families told KERA News Thursday the suit is calling for accountability and a change in safety protocols from the convention center and its organizers for future events.

"These families suffered massive trauma, and whether or not an active shooter was there, these families believed it to be true and they were running for their lives," Schwarz said. "While the rest of the world thought this was nothing, what they experienced was horrific."

The suit claims the event did not have adequate safety and security measures.

“As result, participants and attendees ran in fear for their lives, many of whom were trampled during the stampedes,” the suit read. “Many parents were separated from their children during the Incident, leaving participants and attendees to agonize over the well-being of their loved ones.”

The suit names Varsity Spirit, an international cheer organization in charge of the NCA All-Star National Championship; its parents company Varsity Brand, Omni Hotels, venue management company Oak View Group and its subsidiary Global Spectrum.

KERA News reached out to Varsity Brand, Omni Hotels, and Oak View Group and will update this story with any response.

The fight between two people caused multiple poles to fall and crash loudly, leading to a panic in the building as people thought they heard gunfire, according to Dallas Police.

A stampede followed, and at least 10 people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The competition was suspended for the rest of the day before resuming the next day.

The plaintiffs and their children in the suit claim they were among the injured, sustaining broken body parts, concussions, bruises and scrapes.

Katie Albold, one of the parents, said she sustained “serious bodily injuries” after being knocked unconscious — including two brain bleeds, a cyst on her spine requiring surgery, a broken nose, a broken tooth, a cut lip and scraped hands. Albold had to stay in intensive care for three days, according to the suit.

Varsity Spirit said in an open letter after the incident to the cheer community its new security procedures would include increased screenings, stricter alcohol policies and a new zero-tolerance policy for dangerous behavior including bullying and harassment. Anyone who violates the policy could receive a lifetime ban, according to Varsity Spirit President Bill Seeley.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email privera@kera.org.

