Dallas Wings practice facility will have a home in West Oak Cliff

The Dallas Wings will have a home in West Oak Cliff following the city council's approval of the team's proposed practice facility Wednesday.

The facility was approved for 1200 N. Cockrell Hill Road, where the Joey Georgusis Park currently sits.

The roughly 200-acre park site was land donated to the city by Dallas resident Joe Georgusis in honor of his son, Joey, who died under suspicious circumstances in Louisiana in 2005.

Georgusis said his son had a heart of gold and loved sports and open, recreational space which is why the park donation had been special to the family.

"Now that the park is being considered for the sports complex, I believe there could be no better use of the land and to honor our son's memory," Georgusis said. "It aligns with perfect vision of Joey to empower children, create opportunity, and build communities as it merges his love of children's sports and recreation."

The city council recently approved an increase to its contract with architecture and design firm Gensler from its initial $25 million to nearly $31 million. The overall project price tag is estimated at $55 million.

The facilities will be available to the nearby neighborhood communities, including Dallas ISD, for training, recreation, and competition. There is also a potential for Dallas Trinity FC to relocate to the facility in the future, with the addition of soccer fields in later construction phases, team CEO Jim Neil said during Wednesday's meeting.

"That park will evolve into a vibrant sports mecca for the city of Dallas, notably focused on women's sports, that will lead to an economic public good and also provide opportunities for significant positive economic development," Neil said.

The practice facility is expected to be ready in time for the 2026 season.

The location agreement was approved in a 12-2 vote with council members Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley voting against it.

Ridley said he wanted city staff to look at alternative locations for the team without spending money on a brand new construction.

"At $55 million, that money could go toward a lot of renovation of an existing building," Ridley said.

Mendelsohn agreed with Ridley and said the city could be a "sports city" without spending as much money estimated for the project.

She also said the facility should be closer to the convention center, or instead, that the money could be used to invest in rehabilitating a Fair Park facility for the Wings' use.

But outgoing council member Omar Narvaez said the land on which Joey Georgusis Park sits has been vacant for the last 18 years, and this would be a good use.

"We've done nothing with this property. Nothing," Narvaez said. "And now we have the opportunity to do something, and the Dallas Wings are the perfect place to get started."

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!