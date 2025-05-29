Dallas approves additional $5.5 million for Dallas Wings' proposed practice facility

Dallas approved an additional $5.5 million to help construct a practice facility for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings as they plan their move to Dallas next year.

The city council during a meeting Wednesday approved in a 12-3 vote to increase its contract with architecture and design firm Gensler from its initial $25 million to nearly $31 million. Gensler would help build the offsite facility, which would be adjacent to Arcadia Park and Dallas National Club. It’s expected to be complete with the team moving in by May 2026, according to city planners.

A specific location for the building wasn’t included during Wednesday’s meeting, leaving some council members confused why they were voting on the item without a site. Council members Cara Mendelsohn, Jesse Moreno and Paul Ridley voted against its approval.

“Why would we be approving an item when you don't have a location that has been approved?” Mendelsohn questioned.

Moreno said without the location, he would not be able to support the proposal.

“Without being able to disclose the location, I do not feel comfortable making the investment that's being asked for today,” Moreno said.

City manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert told the council a special park board meeting on Tuesday required moving information about the location as part of the voting agenda during the June 11 meeting.

“It was a closed session discussion, so I want to make sure that we don't go into that,” Tolbert said. “One of the things that we had planned to do is that we would also give you an opportunity to hear about the pieces of the actual facility, the site, and then you would have the vote on the 11th. But the item yesterday was not a public conversation.”

City documents show the practice facility would located at Joey Georgusis Park at 1200 N. Cockrell Hill Road, an undeveloped 200-acre site. It would also include four new soccer fields, and other future development plans.

The Dallas Wings has played at the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center since 2016 when it rebranded and moved to the area.

Dallas first announced its 15-year deal with the WNBA last year, with an agreement from the city that it would build the group a practice facility. It was planned to be near the Memorial Auditorium with the Kay Bailey Convention Center, but was delayed amid the center’s tightly scheduled plans for renovations ahead of hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Memorial Auditorium’s renovations are a part of the convention center’s redesigning. It’s latest price tag estimates it will cost the city $3.5 billion.

Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

