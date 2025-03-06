National cheer organization overhauls security policies after chaotic downtown Dallas scene

Organizers of the national cheerleading competition at the center of last week's chaotic downtown Dallas stampede said Wednesday they're updating security policies and making other major changes to avoid a repeat in the future.

Varsity Spirit, an international cheer organization in charge of the NCA All-Star National Championship, said in an open letter to the cheer community its new security procedures will include increased screenings, stricter alcohol policies and a new zero-tolerance policy for dangerous behavior including bullying and harassment. Anyone who violates the policy could receive a lifetime ban, according to Varsity Spirit President Bill Seeley.

The incident was caused after a fight broke out among parents at the at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where the event took place on Saturday. The two people caused multiple poles to fall loudly, causing a panic in the building as people thought they heard gunfire.

A stampede followed, and the Dallas Police Department says several people sustained non-life threatening injuries, and all were in stable condition.

“It’s incredibly disappointing and frustrating that the actions of just two adults had such a ripple effect on our entire community," Seeley wrote in the letter. "As parents, we know the worry and frustration you must be feeling – we feel it too. That’s why we are making changes to not only further strengthen security but also ensure that when you walk into our events, you feel safe, supported and confident that your athletes are in the best possible environment. We owe that to you, and we owe it to the kids who give their all to this sport.”

The competition was suspended for the rest of the day before resuming on Sunday. Participants with a Saturday-only ticket will receive a full refund. Attendees with a full weekend pass will receive a 50% refund. Teams who were not able to compete will be able to participate in a make-up virtual competition.

Seeley said the organization will provide free mental health counseling to all who attended Saturday.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

