© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Division Brewing voted North Texas' best brewery

KERA | By Yfat Yossifor
Published February 5, 2025 at 5:05 AM CST

After several rounds of elimination, one brewery stands above them all as the best in North Texas - Division Brewing in Arlington.

Wade Wadlington and Sean Cooley were both home brewers and met through a mutual friend.

The craft beer scene was still small in Texas but after a year of brewing together, they embarked on their journey to open Division Brewing.

Owners Wade Wadlington and Sean Cooley at the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Owners Wade Wadlington and Sean Cooley at the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.

The taproom has 20 taps that they stock with IPAs, stouts and sours.

Cooley said he likes to study a variety of flavors from across the world and pull from those unique flavors in his brews.

“It’s about exploring the ranges of flavors that are available to us, wherever they are,” Cooley said.

Patrons enjoy brews in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Patrons enjoy brews in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.

The name was pulled from the major street in Arlington, but Wadlington said he likes that it could mean different things.

Now 10 years later, the community in Arlington is important to both owners and they appreciate the people who patron the tap room and restaurant.

The brewery is “cemented in this community,” Wadlington said. “There is a lot of love in this city.”

An employee pours a beer in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
An employee pours a beer in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.
The restaurant front of Division Brewing along Abram Street in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
The restaurant front of Division Brewing along Abram Street in Arlington.

Tags
News breweriesbeerNorth Texas Restaurants
Yfat Yossifor
Yfat Yossifor is a visual journalist joining KERA’s audience team. Yfat previously worked in Fort Worth as well as newsrooms in Michigan and Arizona. When Yfat is not out on assignment, she is out hiking enjoying nature or playing with her rescue dog.
See stories by Yfat Yossifor
Related Content