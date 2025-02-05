Division Brewing voted North Texas' best brewery

After several rounds of elimination, one brewery stands above them all as the best in North Texas - Division Brewing in Arlington.

Wade Wadlington and Sean Cooley were both home brewers and met through a mutual friend.

The craft beer scene was still small in Texas but after a year of brewing together, they embarked on their journey to open Division Brewing.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Owners Wade Wadlington and Sean Cooley at the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.

The taproom has 20 taps that they stock with IPAs, stouts and sours.

Cooley said he likes to study a variety of flavors from across the world and pull from those unique flavors in his brews.

“It’s about exploring the ranges of flavors that are available to us, wherever they are,” Cooley said.

Yfat Yossifor / KERA Patrons enjoy brews in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.

The name was pulled from the major street in Arlington, but Wadlington said he likes that it could mean different things.

Now 10 years later, the community in Arlington is important to both owners and they appreciate the people who patron the tap room and restaurant.

The brewery is “cemented in this community,” Wadlington said. “There is a lot of love in this city.”

Yfat Yossifor / KERA An employee pours a beer in the taproom Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at Division Brewing in Arlington.