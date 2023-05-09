The votes are in: 225 Degrees BBQ tops KERA's best barbecue bracket
Last month we asked our readers to vote on the best barbecue joint in North Texas. And you made your voices loud and clear.
More than 9,000 total responses came in to weigh in, leading 225 Degrees BBQ to take the win.
Rene Ramirez opened 225 Degrees BBQ in 2018 as a food truck. The restaurant then moved into its location at 601 E. Main St. in Arlington about six months ago.
Take a look behind the scenes of the restaurant in this video.
Owner Rene Ramirez assembles a plate with a selection of meats and sides during lunch Friday, May 5, 2023, at 225 degrees BBQ in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
Owner Rene Ramirez cuts into a brisket Friday, May 5, 2023, at 225 degrees BBQ in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
Owner Rene Ramirez cuts into a brisket Friday, May 5, 2023, at 225 degrees BBQ in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA
Owner Rene Ramirez opens the smoker lid where brisket is cooking over 12-14 hours Friday, May 5, 2023, at 225 degrees BBQ in Arlington.
Yfat Yossifor / KERA