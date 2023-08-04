© 2023 KERA News
Entertainment

Pop's Burger Stand tops KERA's best burger joint bracket

KERA | By Yfat Yossifor
Published August 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT

After six weeks of eliminations, one place makes it to the top of the list for the best burger joint in North Texas.

And it is ... Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie.

Lee Edwards, also known as Pops, opened the restaurant eight years ago. He didn't have experience in the restaurant business but he knew he wanted to serve burgers in a old-fashioned style place.

"If someone refers to us as a burger dive, that's a compliment to us," Edwards said.

The restaurant has red and white umbrellas over the tables outside. Inside, the walls are covered with car memorabilia lit by numerous string lights. There's a old-school phone booth and even an life-sized Elvis cutout.

Edwards said a few things makes Pop's Burger Stand unique — the quality of the food, the atmosphere and the service.

