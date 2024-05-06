DART begins testing new Silver Line trains

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is starting to test its new trains for the Silver Line project.

The agency is partnering with Trinity Metro to test its vehicles' systems and train operators on the same path as the Trinity Railway Express. Testing began Sunday.

“It's exciting for everyone associated with this project because this means we’re that much closer to opening for revenue service and having passengers on these new trains,” Anthony Fuller, vice president of Silver Line maintenance and operation, said in a statement.

The Silver Line trains will be tested along the TRE route every Sunday for the next few weeks. No passengers are allowed to board any of the trains on the test runs.

DART says the Silver Line project is more than 60% complete as construction continues along its route, which will run from Shiloh Road in Plano to DFW Airport. The agency will begin testing its trains on segments of the new 26-mile route this summer.

“The goal is to operate these vehicles and ensure that all the systems are operating as they should while running, stopping and starting on the tracks," Fuller said. "Much like a new car before it’s put it on the lot, we want to make sure that everything is ready to go starting Day One for our customers.”

End-to-end testing of Silver Line trains is scheduled for summer 2025. The agency said the new line is expected to begin revenue service in late 2025 or early 2026.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org. You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz.

