Hillcrest Road in Far North Dallas to partially close for DART Silver Line construction

A busy stretch of road in Far North Dallas will close for about a year as construction moves forward on Dallas Area Rapid Transit's new Silver Line.

DART announced that Hillcrest Road will close between McCallum Boulevard and Wester Way starting Jan. 25th for 52 weeks — until January 2025.

“While we understand that this temporary road closure will be an inconvenience to commuters and the adjacent community, public safety will always be our primary focus,” Dee Leggett, DART chief development officer, said in a statement Thursday.

Drivers heading north or south on Hillcrest Road can find detours on Preston Road to the west and Coit Road to the east.

Dallas Fire Rescue and Dallas Police will have emergency at several locations throughout the construction site.

"Our goal is to complete construction safely and quickly, so we can get traffic on Hillcrest Road back to normal while continuing to advance the Silver Line project,” Leggett added.

The Silver Line will run from southeast Plano to DFW Airport.

The route is expected to open for service some time between late 2025 and mid-2026.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

