DART gets millions in federal funding for bus fleet, Silver Line

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is getting a major boost from federal agencies to improve ongoing projects in its service region with nearly $130 million in federal funds.

Dallas-area congressman Colin Allred announced last week that DART will receive a $103 million grant from the Federal Transportation Administration to improve its bus fleet.

DART spokesperson Gordon Shattles said the agency had applied for the federal grant months in advance, and said the transit agency hopes to bring more low- or no-emission vehicles to the fleet — something he called "low-no" buses.

"These funds will give us the opportunity to replace some of those oldest vehicles, also bringing a course reliability with a new bus," Shattles said. "Also, those new enhancements that our riders have come to appreciate, including vinyl seating, USB charging points."

Another $25 million in funding comes from the Department of Transportation as part of its Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity — or RAISE — program.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a statement.

News of the funding comes after the city approved $90 million for DART, which fell short of the expected $111 million in tax revenue to improve transportation across the city.

Disagreements over the terms of the agreement and design additions to the Silver Line project had created tension between the agency and the city. (The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the federal grants.)

The new funding means DART could replace old buses and fund a trail along its ongoing Silver Line project to run through Dallas along with the northern suburbs from Plano to Grapevine.

Shattles said he hoped the new trail would also encourage Dallas-area residents to use alternative modes of transportation.

"It's a great opportunity for people to really examine what works best with their needs and how they can best get around," Shattles said.

