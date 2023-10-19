Dallas weighs options for new downtown streetcar line

Dallas councilmembers are weighing options on plans to help fund a new downtown streetcar line.

If approved, the Central Link streetcar line would connect existing lines in Uptown and Oak Cliff to a looped service in the city's center. Funding for those services comes partially from the city and Dallas Area Rapid Transit, while the agency runs operations and maintenance.

Plans to expand streetcar services to other neighborhoods in the city have also been in the works.

"We have been kind of having discussions with [Downtown Dallas Inc.] to see what we need to do regarding the Central Link and how to move the Central Link forward, which is basically to connect the existing incomplete system," Transportation Director Ghassan Khankarli said at a briefing Wednesday.

Proponents like Evan Sheets with Downtown Dallas Inc. say the project would boost economic growth in Dallas.

"I want to stress that we see Center Link as a critical part of a completed system that sees the true value of streetcar ultimately come forward to the city," Sheets said.

He city leaders have considered the Central Link project for nearly two decades, but progress has moved slowly.

Council member Paul Ridley said it's past time to move forward.

"I am a big fan of streetcar system in general, and specifically the [Central] Link, which I think is critical to taking full advantage of the two existing lines that we already have," Ridley said.

Not all councilmembers were on board with the plan. Far North Dallas councilmember Cara Mendelsohn cited reliability issues with the streetcars currently in operation.

"I'm not sure that streetcar improves livability compared to a bus," Mendelsohn said. "I get all the alerts when streetcar goes out. I would actually say our buses are much more predictable than our streetcars."

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold added that there isn't a real outcry for streetcars in her district in southern Dallas.

"We don't have streets that we can drive our cars on — motorcycles, walkers or any motorized health aides — and that's what my constituents keep asking for," King Arnold said. "Right now, all we want are those streets fixed."

Khankarli asked councilmembers to consider a feasibility study to assess the cost of operation and maintenance for the Central Link. Council members didn't take further action at the briefing.

If approved, the Central Link street car line would cost the city an estimated $108 million.

Got a tip? Email Pablo Arauz Peña at parauzpena@kera.org

