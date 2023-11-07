Here's what North Texas voters need to know on Election Day

Election Day is Tuesday — the last day North Texas voters can decide on 14 proposed constitutional amendments and on local ballot items for Collin, Denton and Tarrant County residents.

The constitutional amendment election is a chance for Texans to change their state constitution.

Brandon Rottinghaus, political science professor at the University of Houston, told KERA News that this election is the closest the Texas public can get to voting directly on statewide policy changes.

“Normally we vote indirectly. We vote for representatives who then go to Austin to make these laws,” he said. “This is one of the few times where Texans can [vote] directly on policy changes at the state level.”

North Texas early voter turnout more than doubled this year compared to the last off-year 2021 constitutional amendment, which included eight proposed amendments.

An off-year election is held when there’s neither a presidential nor a midterm election.

This year’s early voter turnout was close to reaching 2021’s numbers after the first seven days. After the total 12 days of early voting, this year’s turnout far exceeded last off-year election.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the ballot for North Texans this year.



Statewide election

All Texas voters will get a chance to decide on 14 propositions on this year’s ballot.

These span topics like raising the homestead exemption for school district taxes and bolstering state infrastructure in the face of population growth.



Collin County

Collin County has a $683 million bond package on the ballot.

There are five propositions in the package, with the majority of funds designated for improving county roads.

The city of Allen also has a five-proposition bond package. The $156.5 million package would go toward infrastructure improvements and a new city police headquarters, KERA News previously reported.



Denton County

Denton County’s biggest bond package ever — $309.59 million — is on the ballot.

The bond package consists of eight propositions that include streets, drainage and flood control, public safety and affordable housing, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported.



Tarrant County

Two Tarrant County school districts have bond packages on this year’s ballot.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD’s $659.1 million bond proposal consists of four propositions for new schools and renovations, technology equipment, athletic improvements and a natatorium, the Fort Worth Report previously reported.

HEB ISD has a $1 billion bond package on the ballot aimed at upgrading aging schools. According to the Fort Worth Report, HEB ISD voters passed a $199 million bond in May 2018 aimed at refurbishing the district’s junior high campuses with 71% of the vote.

KERA News reporter Caroline Love, Denton Record-Chronicle reporter Christian McPhate, and Fort Worth Report reporters Jacob Sanchez and Matthew Sgroi contributed to this report.

