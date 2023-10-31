North Texas early voter turnout could exceed past off-year totals

Early voting for this year’s constitutional amendment election started Oct. 23 and thousands of North Texas voters have already cast their ballot.

This year’s off-year election consists of 14 propositions that deal with things like taxes and population growth.

The last off-year election was in 2021 and included eight proposed amendments.

An off-year election is held when there’s neither a presidential nor a midterm election.

Tens of thousands of early voters showed up during the last off-year election, but this year’s early voter turnout is close to reaching that number after the first seven days.

Early voting ends Nov. 3 and Election Day is Nov. 7, which is also the last day mail-in ballots are accepted.

Here’s how this year’s North Texas voter turnout compares to 2021 total early voter numbers so far.



Dallas County

The total early voter count in 2021 for Dallas County was 29,140, according to county canvass reports. That total is after all 12 days of early voting.

This year, the first seven days of early voting in Dallas County saw 26,366 voters cast ballots, according to county data.



Collin County

In 2021 the early voter count after 12 days of early voting was 21,724 in Collin County.

This year there were 19,892 early ballots cast in the first seven days of the election, according to county polling data.



Tarrant County

During 2021’s off-year election, 37,507 Tarrant County residents voted early after all 12 days of early voting.

In the first seven days of this year’s election, there were 26,269 early voters in total.