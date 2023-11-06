Elections 2023

-
People who show a valid voter registration card on Election Day can ride DART for free.
Collin County voters have a county bond to consider on top of 14 constitutional amendments this election day. There are also several other local bond packages and races.
With Election Day fast approaching, a Denton City Council majority wants to know why Denton County officials haven’t established voting centers after the state Legislature passed a bill in 2021 allowing the county to do so.
Early voting in the 2023 Texas elections ends Nov. 3. There are 14 propositions on the ballot for North Texans that could potentially change the state constitution.
One voter reached out to KERA to answer a big question: Did my ballot get counted?
Election season is here, and on the ballot are 14 proposed amendments that could change the Texas Constitution.
The biggest bond package in Denton’s history will be on the November ballot, letting voters choose whether to use taxpayer money to fund several projects as part of the city’s quality of life enhancements. The City Council, with the help of a citizen bond committee, determined the eight propositions that voters will see on their ballots.
The last day to register to vote is this Tuesday, Oct. 10. Here are important dates and information to know ahead of Election Day.
Five years have passed since the Pew Research Center found roughly two-thirds of Americans favored making Election Day a holiday, according to an October 2018 report.