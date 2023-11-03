Need a ride on Election Day? DART offers free rides to the polls

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will provide free transportation to polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Riders who show a valid voter registration card can ride for free on all of DART’s services, including buses, trains, and streetcars.

“Voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but far too often, difficulty getting to a voting location can be a deterrent for voters,” DART president & CEO Nadine Lee said in a news release.

On the ballot this year are 14 propositions on issues like taxes and population growth that could change the state constitution.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your voting location:

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on X @4nsmiley

