Need a ride on Election Day? DART offers free rides to the polls

KERA | By Juan Salinas II
Published November 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT
A sign with words 'vote here" in three languages in front of an early voting site at Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
An early voting site is operational Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit will provide free transportation to polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 7.

Riders who show a valid voter registration card can ride for free on all of DART’s services, including buses, trains, and streetcars.

“Voting is a fundamental right of every citizen, but far too often, difficulty getting to a voting location can be a deterrent for voters,” DART president & CEO Nadine Lee said in a news release.

On the ballot this year are 14 propositions on issues like taxes and population growth that could change the state constitution.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find your voting location:

Juan Salinas II is a KERA news intern. Got a tip? Email Juan at jsalinas@kera.org. You can follow Juan on X @4nsmiley
