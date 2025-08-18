Bedford confirms the city's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025

A Bedford resident was diagnosed with West Nile virus, according to a press release.

This is the city’s first human case of the year.

City and county representatives did not immediately return calls for comment.

Both Bedford and Tarrant County have seen mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus over the summer. Tarrant County officials confirmed the county’s first positive human case in early July.

The Tarrant County mosquito season typically runs from April to November. During the 2024 season, the county reported 71 human West Nile cases.

Most people infected with the virus are asymptomatic. According to the CDC, around one in five infected may develop fever, headache, body aches or joint pain. Rare and serious symptoms impact the brain or nervous system.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

