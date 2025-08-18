© 2025 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bedford confirms the city's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025

KERA | By Andy Lusk
Published August 18, 2025 at 6:32 PM CDT
West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes.

A Bedford resident was diagnosed with West Nile virus, according to a press release.

This is the city’s first human case of the year.

City and county representatives did not immediately return calls for comment.

Both Bedford and Tarrant County have seen mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus over the summer. Tarrant County officials confirmed the county’s first positive human case in early July.

The Tarrant County mosquito season typically runs from April to November. During the 2024 season, the county reported 71 human West Nile cases.

Most people infected with the virus are asymptomatic. According to the CDC, around one in five infected may develop fever, headache, body aches or joint pain. Rare and serious symptoms impact the brain or nervous system.

Got a tip? Email Andy Lusk at alusk@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!
Tags
Health & Wellness West NilemosquitosBedfordpublic healthTarrant County Public Health
Andy Lusk
Andy Lusk is KERA's mid-cities communities reporter. He is a returning Report for America corps member, having spent two years with KUCB, the NPR member station serving Alaska’s Aleutian and Pribilof Islands. While in Alaska, Andy was an award-winning general assignment reporter with a focus on local and tribal government. When he's not reporting, he's usually out hiking. Andy is an alumnus of New York University.
See stories by Andy Lusk
Related Content