Tarrant County reports first West Nile virus case

KERA | By Sam Baker
Published July 8, 2025 at 8:56 AM CDT
Dead mosquitos lie in a petri dish.
LM Otero
/
AP
Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed its first human case of West Nile Virus this season.

The case involves the non-neuroinvasive form of the disease, the milder form of the virus. Beyond that, health officials haven't released further details to protect the patient's privacy.

Tarrant County Public Health to date has identified 17 mosquito pools positive for West Nile Virus.

The department said mosquito surveillance and testing will continue throughout the season, which runs from April through mid-November.

Tarrant County had 71 human cases of West Nile disease during the 2024 season.
