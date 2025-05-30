West Nile virus identified in 3 Dallas County locations

Dallas Health and Human Services identified West Nile virus in three Dallas County locations this week.

As of Thursday, mosquito pools tested in Irving's 75061 ZIP code, Richardson's 75080 ZIP code and Rowlett's 75088 ZIP code all produced positive results for the virus.

This comes after Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) confirmed that a routinely collected mosquito sample tested positive for WNV on May 8, kicking off the WNV season in North Texas that typically runs from May through October.

Summer is an especially vulnerable time for the virus, that relies on heat-loving mosquitos as it's main carrier. Most people contract the virus after being bitten my an infected mosquito.

TCPH said in a statement that most infected people are symptomatic.

"About 1 in 5 [infected people] may develop fever, headache, body aches, or joint pain. In rare cases, the virus can cause serious illness affecting the brain or nervous system."

In rare cases, WNV can be contracted through blood transfusions, organ transplants, breastfeeding or passed from mother to baby during pregnancy; however, I cannot be passed from person to person though touch or saliva.

Dallas Health and Human Services recommends following the 4D's to prevent the virus' spread.



DEET: Wear bug repellants that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellants all day, every day.

DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Remove all standing water in and around your home.

DUSK & DAWN: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active.

The cities of Richardson, Irving and Rowlett have begun spraying high-risk areas in hopes of preventing further positive samples.

No human cases have been reported in the Dallas area so far this year.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

