Tarrant County reports first West Nile virus death this year amid increase in human cases

Tarrant County Public Health has confirmed the first reported death from the West Nile virus in the 2024 season, prompting Tarrant-area cities to increase measures to keep residents safe from a virus that primarily spreads through mosquitoes.

Additional information about the individual who died from the virus was not released, according to the public health department’s Aug. 12 announcement.

However, the death comes nearly one month after Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus of the season. That individual contracted the most serious neuroinvasive form of the disease, which can be deadly. It’s unclear if that individual was the same person who died in August.

The public health department also reported 28 human West Nile disease cases, with 24 hospitalized. Across the county, 482 mosquito samples have tested positive for the virus.

The uptick is attributed to increased mosquito activity resulting from higher than normal summer rainfall, according to the city of Fort Worth.

For the 2023 season, the county’s public health department reported 12 human cases of West Nile virus and 244 positive mosquito samples. The season typically runs from April through mid-November.

Tarrant County takes proactive measures

The cities of Fort Worth and Arlington, along with the town of Pantego are working alongside Tarrant County Public Health to conduct targeted ground spraying across the county.

West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. Mosquitoes transmit the virus to humans after feeding on infected birds.

Symptoms for the neuroinvasive form of West Nile include convulsions, coma, disorientation, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, paralysis, stupor and tremors.

In roughly 1% of cases, the virus can cause severe disease, Dr. Anupama Chennupati, infectious diseases expert at Medical City Fort Worth, previously told the Report. Recovery from severe illness may take several weeks or months.

About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop symptoms of the mild form of the disease, also known as West Nile fever. Symptoms for the mild form include fatigue, fever, joint and muscle aches, headaches and nausea. People typically recover on their own, but symptoms may last for several weeks, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

Fort Worth’s environmental services department is overseeing a mosquito surveillance program with trap samples collected between May 1 and Oct. 31. The mosquito samples are collected from fire stations, parks, community centers and public green spaces.

As of Aug. 1, city of Fort Worth staff have conducted 15 targeted ground spray events to reduce the number of mosquitoes that may carry the West Nile virus. The need for targeted ground spraying is expected to continue through the season, according to the city.

During the week of Aug. 6, Arlington staff conducted ground spraying at seven locations:

East Road to Six Flags Drive at Ballpark Way

Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive

Yaupon Drive at Green Oaks Boulevard

Douglas Court at North Cooper Street

Forest Edge Drive at West Park Row

Park Hill Drive at Hadley Drive

Helen Drive at Hadley Drive

Pantego, in collaboration with Arlington, conducted ground spraying at Country Club Court at Country Club Road.

People who are concerned about exposure to a pesticide, such as those with chemical sensitivity or breathing conditions such as asthma, can reduce potential for exposure by staying indoors during application periods.

How to stay safe from mosquito bites

Those who are immunocompromised or elderly are more at risk of complications from the virus, Nina Dacko, a former Tarrant County Public Health employee, previously told the Report.

If you think you or a family member might have West Nile virus, contact your health care provider. Treatment can be as simple as over-the-counter pain medication or, if you’re seriously sick, hospitalization. No vaccines exist for West Nile virus.

Tarrant County Public Health encourages residents to look in their yard and empty anything that has standing water where mosquitoes can breed. Mosquitoes may develop in water that is stagnant for more than two days. People should also cut down weeds, particularly those areas surrounding the foundation of the home.

Spraying insect repellent with the ingredient DEET, picaridin or certain fragrances such as lemon eucalyptus will help keep mosquitoes away, Dr. Carol Nwelue, medical director of hospital medicine at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, previously told the Report.

The public health department also recommends people dress in pants and long sleeves outdoors, if possible, and use floor fans to keep mosquitoes from landing and biting.

The best practice to avoid mosquito bites is to stay indoors during dusk and dawn hours, according to the public health department.

“As children are headed back to school, family and sporting activities begin to take place at prime mosquito activity times,” Tarrant County Public Health director Dr. Brian Byrd said in a statement. “If you are going to be outside, keep the air moving by using a fan. Mosquitoes surprisingly do not fly well.”

Nwelue emphasized an easy way for residents to remember West Nile prevention tips through the four D’s — dusk/dawn, dress, drain and DEET.

