Haya Panjwani | Houston Public Media

Haya Panjwani | Houston Public MediaBreaking News Reporter
Haya Panjwani is covering breaking news for KERA. She also served as a legislative fellow for The Texas Newsroom during the 2021 legislative session. In 2020, she was an intern with Houston Public Media and a senior staff writer for the University of Houston's student publication, The Daily Cougar. Haya grew up in Alabama, Dubai, and Houston. She is studying Journalism and Political Science and expects to graduate with the University of Houston's Class of 2022.
-
The shellfish is often consumed at communal crawfish boils, but few people gathered during the pandemic.
-
Abbott’s Task Force on Concert Safety found permitting and lack of risk assessment, among other themes, contributed to the loss of 10 lives in November.
-
Communities across Dallas-Fort Worth are honoring the legacy of the minister and civil rights activist.
-
Cook Children's Health Care System in Fort Worth reported a record number of patients admitted with COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Across the state, people are waiting hours in line to get tested and seeing delayed results as cities and counties deal with a testing shortage.
-
People across the state, including North Texas residents, are struggling to find COVID tests amid a surge of positive cases. Here’s a look at two community members who faced challenges when it came to getting tested.
-
The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus has North Texans searching for testing sites, but some places and some home tests may be scams.
-
The shortfall of police officers and firefighters has led to staffing challenges as the omicron variant rips through the country.
-
In Dallas, large numbers of police officers and firefighters have called in sick this week because of COVID-19. The shortfall in personnel has led to staffing challenges.
-
Some regions of the state have seen below freezing temperatures over the last few days, leaving some Texans worried the electrical grid could fail, as it did last February.
-
Parkland Hospital in Dallas is seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads.
-
The annual celebration in downtown Dallas is a free way to mark the New Year. It's an alternative for North Texans who want to enjoy fireworks, as DFW police and fire departments are warning against use of prohibited or illegal fireworks.