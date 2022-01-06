Haya Panjwani | Houston Public Media

Haya Panjwani is covering breaking news for KERA. She also served as a legislative fellow for The Texas Newsroom during the 2021 legislative session. In 2020, she was an intern with Houston Public Media and a senior staff writer for the University of Houston's student publication, The Daily Cougar. Haya grew up in Alabama, Dubai, and Houston. She is studying Journalism and Political Science and expects to graduate with the University of Houston's Class of 2022.