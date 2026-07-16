Save Dallas City Hall Coalition threatens legal action over Pioneer Cemetery

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition have filed a 60-day notice of claim against the city of Dallas that warns any use of Pioneer Cemetery for a sports arena or for expansion of the convention center would violate state law, local ordinances, and the Texas Penal code.

The notice was issued after surveyors were allegedly observed at the site, the coalition said in a press release on Thursday.

“Pioneer Cemetery is hallowed ground, not a real estate opportunity,” the Coalition said in its notice. “The law is crystal clear: you cannot simply pave over the founders of this city to build a basketball arena or a convention center hall. Any attempt to disturb these remains without strict adherence to state statutes is not just a civil violation — it is a jailable felony.”

Pioneer Cemetery was established in 1849 and is Dallas’ first cemetery. It has protected land status, is a designated landmark under city ordinance, and has a state historical marker.

It is a jailable felony to intentionally disturb, damage, or treat a human corpse in an offensive manner, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Pioneer Cemetery is positioned between City Hall and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which is currently undergoing an expansion.

The notice comes ahead of a potential vote on whether the city will stay at its current City Hall building or relocate elsewhere.

The Save Dallas City Hall Coalition has pushed for the city to stay at the I.M. Pei designed building.

Attorneys with the coalition have previously filed notices warning of legal action if City Hall Plaza is sold for commercial use. They have also issued notices demanding the city begin repair of the building to avoid violating other ordinances against demolition by neglect, abuse of city property, and breaches of fiduciary duties.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .