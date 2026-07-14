He's back. Here's what will shape former DISD leader Michael Hinojosa's Dallas mayoral campaign

Rumors that former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa would run for mayor started shortly after he stepped down from his second stint of leading the district in 2022.

Those rumors became reality when he officially announced his campaign this week— 16 months ahead of the November 2027 election.

"I'm baaaack," Hinojosa said in a sing-song voice during his first presser Tuesday morning.

November 2027 will be an open seat election because Mayor Eric Johnson is termed out. Hinojosa is the first person to announce his candidacy for that election.

Background

Hinojosa grew up in Oak Cliff and is the son of Mexican immigrants. He graduated from Sunset High School.

He was a teacher, coach, and superintendent across Texas before leading Dallas ISD.

Hinojosa was DISD superintendent from 2005-2011. During that time he oversaw the restoration of district finances, but only after laying off more than 1,000 employees which prompted calls for his resignation.

He did not resign but left in 2011 to become superintendent of Cobb County schools in Georgia.

Hinojosa returned to Dallas in 2015 after reformer superintendent Mike Miles departed. He successfully led the district until he retired in 2022.

City budget issues

Hinojosa is no stranger to budget issues. During his first tenure as superintendent he was faced with a $84 million deficit in 2008 due to faulty accounting procedures.

He was able to restore those finances at the cost of layoffs. However, he says he left the district in a steadier position.

"When I left Dallas, we had almost a billion dollars in reserve," Hinojosa said. "That's why Dallas ISD is not having to lay off anybody. They're able to continue to generate success."

The city is currently facing budget strains.

The city has tightened its belt on spending since at least April after it was estimated Dallas could face a potential budget shortfall of more than $30 million due to increased overtime pay, employee insurance claims and low sales tax revenue.

Sales tax revenue is $7.2 million below budget as of the latest sales tax receipts from May.

The city announced furlough days last month to address a fiscal year 2026 budget shortfall. The days are July 10, Sept. 4 and Sept. 28.

During those days non-uniform employees will not be paid and are not eligible to use sick leave, vacation or comp time.

City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the furloughs were not preferred but enabled the city to protect jobs while reducing expenses.

Strong mayor system

A strong mayor system would mean the mayor is chief executive with veto power.

Hinojosa says he supports it, but does not plan on campaigning for it because, he said, "that would be self-serving."

Former Dallas mayors have spoken in favor of a strong mayor form of government, saying the current council-city manager model does not work.

That comes more than a year into Tolbert's time officially in the role, which has seen budget strains and controversy over the future of Dallas City Hall.

The city manager is hired by the council and works as the chief executive officer of the city. Tolbert, as city manager, oversees all departments and functions of the city except those of the City Attorney, secretary, auditor, and judiciary.

A strong mayor system would require a change in the city charter, which would go to the voters for approval.

The city cannot amend its charter more often than every two years. The last charter amendment was in November 2024. The next time the amendment process could happen would be in the 2027 election year.

Dallas City Hall

Hinojosa says the decision about whether the city will stay or leave the current city hall building will be decided before the election. But he says the city should honor the past in whatever solution it comes up with.

He used examples of reusing buildings for other efficient purposes while also maintaining the exterior look.

Public safety

Hinojosa says public safety is the top issue the city has to prioritize.

"If you don't feel safe, you're not going to be happy and crime reduction is number one," he said.

Proposition U, passed by Dallas voters in November 2024, requires the city to spend no less than 50% of new, annual revenue to fund the police and fire pension.

The Dallas HERO organization — which advocates for public safety in the city and has connections to North Texas based hotelier Monty Bennett and GOP initiatives — collected enough signatures to include Propositions S, T, and U on last November's ballot despite city council's opposition.

The organization has kept eyes on how the city upholds those propositions, threatening litigation for alleged violations. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton also sued the city of Dallas over alleged violation of the propositions.

Dallas growth

Growing communities is another one of Hinojosa's priorities. He says this especially includes underserved communities like La Bajada in West Dallas and the Singing Hills neighborhood.

"It's about affordability," Hinojosa said. "People want to live in the city, but they can't afford it."

The majority of Dallas households — 58% — are renters. Half of all renters, no matter their income, are cost burdened which means they spend more than 30% of their income on rent, KERA previously reported.

Hinojosa also included the central business district in downtown among the "underserved communities" in Dallas.

The Dallas Mavericks announced plans to relocate out of downtown the same week the Dallas Stars announced their move to Plano. Neiman Marcus also plans to close its historic downtown store to focus on its NorthPark Center location.

That news — along with AT&T relocating its headquarters to Plano — has sounded the alarm on the state of downtown Dallas.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .