Former DISD superintendent joins Dallas mayoral race

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa officially began his campaign for Dallas mayor Monday.

Hinojosa, 70, filed paperwork with the city secretary declaring a campaign treasurer for his run. He’s never previously run for office, though he has publicly considered running for Dallas mayor in the past.

Hinojosa has more than 25 years of experience as a superintendent across six school districts. He stepped down as Dallas ISD’s superintendent in late 2022 after leading the district for 13 years across two tenures.

Hinojosa started an education consulting business after stepping down.

Hinojosa will be among the candidates in the race to replace Mayor Eric Johnson, who is term-limited in 2027.

"This community raised me," he told the Dallas Morning News in an interview. "I just want to give back to it, if the voters want me."

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

Dylan Duke is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Dylan Duke at dduke@kera.org.

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