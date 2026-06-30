Dallas will furlough city employees to help address $30 million budget shortfall

The City of Dallas will furlough most city employees in its most recent effort to combat a $30 million financial shortfall in the city budget, the city manager announced Tuesday.

Impacted employees will be forced to take three unpaid days of leave over the next few months: July 10, Sept. 4 and Sept. 28. Employees are unable to use sick leave, vacation time or comp time to supplement the pay loss.

Emergency responders like police officers, firefighters, paramedics and 911 employees will be exempt.

In a press release, City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said the furloughs were necessary to maintain financial stability as revenues change and costs rise.

"Furloughs are not our preferred solution; however, they enable us to reduce expenses, protect jobs and employee health benefits, and continue delivering services to our residents," Tolbert said. "These steps are necessary to navigate the current financial challenges and to position the City responsibly for the upcoming FY27 and FY28 biennial budget."

In a statement, City Council member Adam Bazaldua called the move disappointing.

"This news is incredibly frustrating, as no matter the budget issues encountered, cutting workers' pay should be the last resort we default to," Bazaldua said.

Most non-uniform executives at or above the assistant director level will also be required to take two additional floating furlough days before Sept. 16.

Dallas Water Utilities, aviation, convention and event services, and sanitation departments will also be exempt. Some fleet services and information technology employees will be exempt based on the city's operational needs, the release said. It’s not clear which departments will be most impacted.

It's just the latest move by the city to address its budget shortfall. Earlier this year the city implemented a hiring freeze, eliminated overtime for “non mission-critical needs,” and suspended non-essential travel.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.